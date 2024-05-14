Look: Terrion Arnold Interviews Lions Fans After Being Drafted
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold does not lack confidence.
First impressions of Detroit's talented cornerback reveal a player that is comfortable in his own skin and carries an outgoing personality.
After being drafted, Arnold took to the streets to interview a handful of fans seeking their initial impressions of who their favorite team drafted.
Naturally, Lions fans took the opportunity to chant "Jared Goff" and disparage the Packers and Cowboys in the social media post.
Interestingly, it does not appear the fans knew they were actually being interviewed by Arnold, who was selected No. 24 overall in the draft hours earlier.
Throughout the pre-draft process, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back impressed Detroit's front office with his confidence. He also demonstrated the proper mindset to play one of the toughest positions defensively.
“I tell you what, every exposure we had with him throughout the entire process. Not only in his play, which I would actually say the confidence level of his play increased as the season went on. You look at from the beginning of the season all the way to how it ended," general manager Brad Holmes recently said on The Rich Eisen Show. "At the Combine, bringing him in as a top-30 and going to his pro day and everything is just, he’s got that personality. That’s a trait that you just have to have at that position. I think all of us have seen times where the confidence would waver or you feel less confident or something unfortunate happens where the confidence may get shot. That is one thing that he is not lacking, which I think is very, very important for the position. His response after he was chosen, it did not surprise me at all.”
Detroit's fourth-year general manager was impressed with the early comments made by Arnold after he became the first defensive back he drafted in Motown.
"We were all in the Draft room. There's a lot going on. We try to, after we make all the calls and the player talks to Dan (Campbell) and talks to Sheila (Hamp) and everybody and we get all the logistics in line, we try to turn it up and listen to the commissioner actually going to the podium and then making the pick and seeing the reaction and all that," said Holmes. " When he started going, we were kind of cheering in the room and clapping so I didn't hear everything that he said. I didn't hear the, 'You guys got a star,' and 'I'm home.' I didn't really hear all of the audio until the next day, but seeing it, I thought it was pretty cool."
