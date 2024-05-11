Look: Terrion Arnold Records Interception

All Lions

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are expecting rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold to compete with veteran defensive backs for the opportunity to start in Aaron Glenn’s secondary.

Carlton Davis and Emmanuel Moseley will provide stiff competition, but Arnold has a strong opportunity to be the team’s starting cornerback when the 2024 season begins.

First impressions of Detroit’s first-round pick reveal a player brimming with confidence and the right mindset to handle the immense pressure of playing cornerback at the highest level.

During the second day of camp, the talented defensive back was highlighted by the team’s social media page for making his first of many positive plays for the defense.

Matching up against a wideout, Arnold was trailing in coverage, but showcased his ability to close and take advantage of an under thrown ball to secure the interception.

Having fellow rookie Ennis Rakestraw alongside him during what is naturally going to be a transitional period should boost his confidence and alleviate any nervousness.

"We're going to grow together," Arnold said of he and Rakestraw playing together in Motown. "We're going to excel together. Take our losses together and take them on the chin. I just thank the organization for drafting both of us. My brother right here."

Minicamp concludes with one more practice session Sunday before organized team activities in a couple of weeks.

