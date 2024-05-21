Detroit Lions' Rookies against Veterans Is Must-See at OTAs
The Detroit Lions begin organized team activities this week at the team's Allen Park practice facility.
The veterans matching up against the rookie class is highly-anticipated, as Detroit's front office has done a stellar job of adding young talent to the roster. Among them are cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
“I think it all starts with the competition between the rookies and the veterans," said Christian Booher. "You’re gonna get to see Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw go up against guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones and Kalif Raymond. The list goes on and on.
"But, the competition isn’t just about wide receivers versus DBs. You’re gonna have Gio Manu going up against maybe Aidan Hutchinson," Booher continued. "Things like that are gonna make it super exciting to see where this team is at in terms of its rookie talent, versus it’s veteran talent where we already know where they’re at with that. It’ll be fun to see where these rookies stack up.”
The latest Lone Wolves podcast previews organized team activities, and explores the potential impact of Marcus Davenport, D.J. Reader along the defensive line and why Alim McNeill could have a career season.
