Detroit Lions Fans Conflicted Team Drafted Two Cornerbacks
The Detroit Lions do not really operate by the positional value draft philosophy.
Detroit's front office, led by general manager Brad Holmes, are targeting football players that fit specified criteria.
After the team selected cornerback Ennis Rakestraw with pick No. 61, a photo surfaced online of Detroit's draft room all wearing "positional villans" hoodies.
Holmes expressed that he and Dan Campbell actually discussed the possibility of selecting another cornerback in this year's draft, due to the lack of young cornerbacks that have the opportunity to develop in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
"Me and Dan were talking this morning, or early afternoon, about the potential of another corner being the best player and us taking another corner. We talked about that," Holmes said. "We didn't know what was going to happen, but we talked about that. We knew that these guys were -- it's not just, 'Oh we got an outside corner.' No, they're DB's. Like, they're DB's. They're versatile. They can play outside. They can play inside. These guys can play special teams if they're not starting or playing. So that's that that's that's the beauty of all of it."
Supporters took to social media to express their support or to share their desire to have the team target a defensive lineman to pair along with Aidan Hutchinson.
One fan expressed, "B pick from me, another secondary player, I wanted OL from BYU. But I still trust in Lions Brass."
Another posted, "Love it! All of our DBs are young and hungry and will dominate for the next 8 years!! Needed more with the WRs and QBs in our division."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Detroit's unique draft decision this year.