Brad Holmes: Detroit Lions Working Really Hard to Extend Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions entered the offseason with a trio of key players eligible for contract extensions.
On the day prior to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the organization announced that both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell had signed new deals to keep them in Detroit for the foreseeable future.
However, quarterback Jared Goff remains without a new deal. The veteran passer is expected to command a hefty extension given the current market for quarterbacks, and the two sides have not yet reached a deal.
Speaking Thursday on 97.1 The Ticket, Holmes expressed optimism that the two sides will eventually come to a deal. He did not provide a timeline for the completion of the extension, but stated that the team has faith that it will get done.
"Yeah, look, first and foremost, he's earned an extension. It's important, it's a high priority for us and both sides are working really, really hard," Holmes said. "These things just take time. Just working on, not only working on trying to get an extension done with him, but Penei and Saint, that's not something that we waited until after the season to start planning for. The whole process of budgeting and preparation and all that that goes into it, in a perfect world we'd have had all three of them done bang, bang, bang. But these things take a while, especially with the quarterback market, but I do have faith that it's gonna get done."
Goff has played at a high level throughout the last two campaigns, as the organization has been on a tear. After a slow start to the 2022 season, they finished on a 7-2 run to earn their first winning season of Holmes and Dan Campbell's tenure.
They continued that success last season with a 12-5 finish and run to the NFC Championship game. Now, with Goff playing among the best quarterbacks in the league statistically, the Lions will likely have to dedicate a large chunk of their cap space to retaining him.
Holmes explained to hosts Jim Costa and Jon Jansen the complexities that come with negotiating an extension with a player like Goff, who is coming off an expensive contract that he signed previously with the Los Angeles Rams.
"I mean there's some uniqueness in some different areas. Still, he's performed at a high level. You look at what the results have been and we still feel good about where he's at," Holmes explained. "He's not one of the guys that was recently drafted and all that stuff, but that's even better because we have a body of work to examine and analyze. All those things, you look at all of it, but again we've done a lot of work, both sides have. We've done a lot of work, dialogue has been consistent. There hasn't been dead periods and all that stuff."
Holmes also reaffirmed that the negotiations with Goff have been factored into the Lions' long-term plans, which revolve around creating sustainable success within the organization for the future.
"Again, I do have faith through looking at all the numbers," Holmes stated. "You've got to think about, what can you do know and what are the impacts on the future as well. We look at all of it because we've said all along, when Dan and I first got here, we're looking to build sustained success and that's still the goal."