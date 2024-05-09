Antonio Pierce Denies Ever Calling Lions Terrion Arnold
The Las Vegas Raiders have been emphatic that new Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold's accounts of their interaction with him may not have gone exactly how he shared in a recent interview.
Arnold, the No. 24 overall pick in the draft, expressed on The Next Round Podcast that following the conclusion of the draft, he was contacted by the Raiders coach and informed "we had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers and landed on him."
ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark caught up with popular Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce to clarify the rookies comments during the recent interview.
"Spoke to head coach Antonio Pierce, & denied speaking to Terrion Arnold," Clark shared on social media.
“No call, and no coin flip. As soon as the last two QBS Went off the board. We SAID BOWERS all the way," Pierce shared.
Naturally, the Raiders have been emphatic of their support of tight end Brock Bowers, who the team has said was their choice all along.
Clark also noted, "He also said the Bowers’ pick was ready before the Raiders were on the clock."
Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly informed reporters that he couldn't confirm Arnold's accounts of his contact with the organization following the draft.
“Yeah, I can’t confirm that at all,” Kelly told reporters. “Terrion is a good player. I’m excited to watch his career and watch him play. But we drafted Brock, and we’re excited to get him here, and I don’t think anyone else in our whole draft room felt any other way.”