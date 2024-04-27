Detroit Lions Day 3 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions have one more day to add players to their roster through the NFL Draft.
With the first three rounds in the books, the Lions have made two additions to the roster in cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. They will enter Saturday's final four rounds with four total selections.
Here is a mock draft for what the Lions could do on Day 3, assuming they hold on to all of their current selections Saturday.
Round 4
The Lions do not currently own a fourth-round selection
Round 5
Pick 164: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
Murphy was an overshadowed member of the Bruins' pass-rush in 2023, as his teammate Laiatu Latu put up huge numbers and was the first defender off the board in this year's Draft. That's not a knock on Murphy, though, as he had a strong campaign.
With 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks, Murphy is a multi-faceted contributor who could compete for snaps right away alongside the likes of incumbents Josh Paschal and James Houston. He could also be utilized in Detroit's SAM linebacker role.
Round 6
Pick 201: Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross
With Josh Reynolds no longer in the fold, the Lions will have to decide whether or not they feel comfortable rolling with what they already have on roster. A potential developmental option is Coker, who had over 2,000 receiving yards at the FCS level over the last four years.
Though Coker will have to adjust, there is a track record of FCS receivers having success at the NFL level. He has good size and is big and physical, so with some seasoning there is a pathway for him to have success at the NFL level.
Pick 205: Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia
With many of the offensive linemen expected to be available at this point being projects, the Lions could bet on one that may wind up having the most upside. Manu played college football in Canada, but has intriguing athletic traits that could make him a solid NFL player with development.
The Lions will have to decide whether or not to extend Taylor Decker in the coming season, so tackle depth is paramount. With the upside of Manu, this is a really intriguing fit for the organization.
Round 7
Pick 249: Jaylen Key, S, Alabama
Late in the Draft, the Lions take a flier on safety help. Key is an interesting prospect, He began his career at UAB, where he spent his first five collegiate seasons before transferring to Alabama for his final year.
Analysts tab Key as a high-IQ player, but he lacks the physical traits that would've bumped him up the board. He's inconsistent but still had his moments against the run and could be a good option for the Lions with some development down the road.
Detroit would benefit from adding depth at this position, as they have just three true safeties on roster entering the Draft's third day. This pick would also continue a trend of Holmes', who has explained why he likes selecting players from Alabama.