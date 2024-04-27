Lions Day 2 Grades: Analysts Praise Ennis Rakestraw's Physical Style
The Detroit Lions elected to double up on cornerbacks in the NFL Draft, using their second-round pick on Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Following the conclusion of the second round, Detroit's personnel department has drawn praise for its selection of the Missouri defensive back.
Here is a sample of the national reaction to the pick by analysts around the NFL.
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated
“After taking Terrion Arnold in the first round, the Lions doubled down on the secondary with Rakestraw, a prospect some thought would go in the first round. Detroit is wisely remaking its perimeter coverage.” Grade: A
“The Lions get another dynamic cover man to rebuild their cornerback again after jumping on Terrion Arnold in the first round. They targeted Rakestraw as an ideal fit for Aaron Glenn’s coverage scheme.” Grade: A+
"Often times you talk about a cornerback that be the tone-setter for your team. That’s what this young man is. He is a tone-setter for the team and before the Draft, if I had to pick a perfect spot for him, it was a team like the Detroit Lions that’s gonna crawl. They want to bite elbows, they want to bite kneecaps, they want to do all these things. And they got a cornerback that can do that. Don’t pay attention to what he ran in the 40 (yard dash). Talking to a defensive coordinator, said his play speed is outstanding. Forget the 40 time, but how he plays football, the play speed. He can play inside or outside. Very instinctual corner, will come up, will hit you. He understands how to play football. He’s best in sticky man coverage, doesn’t see the ball well in off coverage. But if he’s up on you, understanding how to get his hands on you and play to the wide receiver, can do that. An intelligent corner, and he will set the tone for your team and very, very rarely do you get a cornerback that can be a tone-setter. This pick fits in Detroit.”
“Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was a three-year starter in college who flashed No. 1 corner tools but was a little inconsistent at times. Detroit ranked 31st in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.8) last season, so credit GM Brad Holmes for going hard at a need for his roster.”
"One of my favorites and my highest-rated player still on the board. I had him at number 32 overall in this Draft. I believe he would’ve been a first-round pick but he had a groin injury, wasn’t able to be healthy. Ran at the Combine, ran a 4.51 at about 80 percent. When you watch him on tape, I didn’t have any issues or concerns whatsoever with his speed. He is very feisty, he plays with a huge energy and for somebody who is only 183 pounds, he plays like a 200-pound corner. He has not found contact that he would want to avoid. Big-time motor. I love the fact that you see a big hit here on Jaden Daniels, he gets up and celebrates. He has that corner vibe, that corner energy that he brings and I love the fact that you can line him up nose-to-nose and play man-coverage and he’s gonna team up with Terrion Arnold now with the Detroit Lions. They got two of the top-five cornerbacks in this Draft class.”
"I mocked Rakestraw to the Lions in Round 1 back in late January, and here he lands in Detroit a round later. Rakestraw's injury and pre-draft process complicated his scouting report and pushed him behind a few other corners, but he has the mentality to fit in very well in Detroit. He's a willing tackler and a talented man-cover guy -- even if Rakestraw lacks elite length or athleticism."
“You think about the feistiness of a Terrion Arnold and then you add the same type of profile here in the second with Rakestraw. They’ve got a type, they have a type. Rakestraw was tough because you love the physicality, you love that mentality that he plays with, how competitive he is. But he’s smaller and he doesn’t have ideal deep speed. So, sometimes when he does, a little overaggressive and he misses, he has trouble getting back into phase and covering. But at this point in the Draft, I love the pick."
"Add him to a group that already has Carlton Davis who they brought over, Emmanuel Moseley coming back. Brian Branch, who we’ve talked about a few times as their nickel. This is an absolutely stacked cornerback room now. There’s been a bunch of guys being taken that don’t need to play right away. This is a future and a contingency pick.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports
"The Lions' run on cornerbacks continues with Rakestraw coming into the fold. Adding him with Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis gives the Lions and lot of playmaking at cornerback. Rakestraw isn't the biggest or fastest guy, but he can play." Grade: B