Packers Mock Draft: Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Green Bay Packers are armed with eight picks. They’ve addressed needs at linebacker (Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper), offensive line (Jordan Morgan), safety (Javon Bullard) and running back (MarShawn Lloyd). They still need help at cornerback and defensive end and further depth on the offensive line.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, here’s our shot at filling holes.
Fourth Round: Notre Dame CB Cam Hart
GM Brian Gutekunst bypassed opportunities at cornerback in the first three rounds. It feels like a colossal roll of the dice to bank the season on Eric Stokes’ hamstrings and Carrington Valentine’s projected Year 2 jump. At 6-foot-3, Hart will provide some matchup options, if nothing else. However, his only two interceptions came in 2021.
Fifth Round: Washington State DE Brennan Jackson
At 6-foot-4 and 264 pounds, Jackson was one of the few edge defenders in the draft that have the size the Packers typically like. He had 14.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for losses the last two seasons.
Fifth Round: Arkansas C Beaux Limmer
Limmer is one of the strongest players in the draft but also an above-average athlete. For the Razorbacks, he started 28 games at right guard in 2020 through 2022 and 11 games at center in 2023. He could bolster the depth as a rookie and potentially replace Josh Myers in 2025.
Sixth Round: Florida State DT Fabien Lovett
The Jackson-Limmer picks were back-to-back at Nos. 168 and 169. We almost went Jackson and Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd. This will work, though. At 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds with 35 1/2-inch arms and above-average athleticism, Lovett is worth a shot. He had 14.5 TFLs in 54 games over six seasons.
Sixth Round: Washington S Dominique Hampton
The Packers got their starting safety with Bullard in the second round, but Hampton would provide a different look in what’s almost a linebacker body at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds with 4.51 speed. He had 109 tackles and two picks as a sixth-year senior. He should be a big-time weapon on special teams, if nothing else, from the start.
Sixth Round: Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett
I’m not sure Pritchett will fall this far. Corners who are 6-foot with 4.36 speed don’t grow on trees. He had a career-high 11 passes defensed way back in 2020 and three career interceptions in 41 starts.
Seventh Round: Kentucky QB Devin Leary
After five years at NC State, Leary transferred to Kentucky for his final season. He’s got a big-time arm and enough mobility, though it was worrisome to see him go from 65.7 percent accuracy in 2021 to 56.3 percent (and a career-worst 12 interceptions) in 2023.
Seventh Round: South Florida OT Donovan Jennings
Jennings started 45 games at left tackle over six seasons but probably is destined to play guard in the NFL. With 33-inch arms and 5.02 speed in the 40, he had a predraft visit with the Packers. In this scenario, the Packers added four offensive linemen over the past week with three draft picks and veteran Andre Dillard.
