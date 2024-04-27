Live Updates: Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Day 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are entering Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft armed with eight picks.
“There’s always players out there. It’s our job to find them,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after picking four players on Friday. “Every draft’s a little bit different as far as the depth goes and the numbers. Our numbers have held up pretty strong. I do think with eight picks tomorrow, we have a little bit of ability to move around, maybe try to pick up something for next year.”
Follow along all day for updates from Lambeau Field. Quick-hitting stories on each of the picks will be posted here shortly after the pick is made, with more extensive stories coming later. Not only will Gutekunst talk to reporters after the draft but so will coach Matt LaFleur.
Seventh Round (No. 255): Penn State CB Kalen King
The Packers didn’t save the best for last, but they did save what seemed to be one of their larger needs for their final pick of the draft. With their 11th and final selection of the draft, they selected Penn State cornerback Kalen King.
King was a second-team All-American in 2022, when he intercepted three passes and ranked among the national leaders with 21 passes defensed. In 2023, he started 12 games and had zero interceptions and two passes defensed.
“I feel like this last season definitely was different, but for a variety of reasons,” he said at pro day. “One being I was coming off of an All-American season. I feel like opposing teams took it that way and I was not targeted for like half of the season. So that was a learning curve for me. This season taught me a lot. I feel like every season I’ve been here, I learned something new.”
According to Pro Football Focus, 125 cornerbacks in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. King ranked 89th in completion percentage (61.0 on 25-of-41) and 64th in passer rating (82.4).
King measured 5-foot-11 1/4 and 191 pounds. He ran his 40 in a bit-too-slow 4.61 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score was 6.68.
“I feel like I did very well. I answered a lot of questions, especially today,” King said at pro day. “The way I look at this all this combine stuff and all this testing, I feel like it’s important. But, not really. This is just the testing part of things. My game is what really speaks for me, not my 40. So I’m just excited to get started, get back to football, and I’m done dealing with all this.”
Seventh Round (No. 245): Tulane QB Michael Pratt
General manager Brian Gutekunst at the Scouting Combine said he’d like to draft a quarterback. With his second-to-last pick of the draft, he did just that by selecting Tulane’s Michael Pratt.
“I’d love to continue to bring in quarterbacks, not only for the competition but for the development of them,” Gutekunst said.
In four seasons for the Green Wave, Pratt threw for 9,611 yards and 90 touchdowns. Pratt as a senior completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards with 22 touchdowns vs. five interceptions. His NFL passer rating was a lofty 110.5, which was down a tick from his 111.9 in 2022. Of 37 FBS-level quarterbacks in this draft class with at least 280 dropbacks, he ranked 15th in adjusted completion percentage, which treats drops like completions, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I’d like to think I’m a pretty good football player,” Pratt told The Draft Network before the Senior Bowl. “Some of my best traits and characteristics are how I elevate everybody else around me. I corral my teammates not just on game day, but throughout the course of the entire season. I’m always pushing everybody around me to be a better person and player. I try to leave a positive impact on my teammates. I think that’s important at the quarterback position. Getting the best from everyone around you ultimately helps me, as well.”
Of 37 FBS-level quarterbacks in this draft class to throw at least 40 passes 20-plus yards downfield, he ranked sixth with a 115.8 passer rating. Potential first-round picks Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix took the first four spots. Of 36 FBS-level quarterbacks in this draft class to face pressure on 90 dropbacks, he ranked ninth in completion percentage (47.7). He was third in under-pressure touchdown passes with one less than McCarthy and Williams, as many as Drake Maye and more than Michael Penix.
Pratt started 44 games in four seasons. He finished with 9.603 passing yards with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. As a senior, he completed a career-high 65.4 percent of his passes while adding 22 touchdowns vs. five interceptions. He added another 1,145 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
“I just put all the pieces together,” Pratt told Nola.com. “I finally got my degree this past year, I graduated in the fall, which was huge for me. I just kind of thought that I had gradually increased every single year at Tulane, and I just felt I was ready for it. I’m fired up.”
His off-the-field story was told by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Packers have one more pick, No. 255. They have not added to their depth at cornerback or defensive end.
Jacob Monk's Unusual Allergy
NFL players swear by the recuperative effects of the cold tub.
Not new Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jacob Monk. He swears at the cold tub.
In a 2022 interview on Duke’s athletics site, GoDuke.com, he spilled the beans on his first trip to the cold tub.
“I’m very allergic to cold water,” he said. “So, a quick story, before we played Alabama my freshman year, I decided it would be a good idea to hop in the cold tub. I was like, ‘This is really cold!’ I didn’t know it would be that cold. I get out of the cold tub and go shower, and I’m just itching. I’ve got a lot of hives everywhere, and then after I get out of the shower, I end up passing out in the locker room.”
He told a bit of a luke-warmer version of the story to Packers beat reporters in a Zoom call on Saturday.
“So, before my first start, first-ever game against Alabama, I got in the cold tub and found out I was allergic to cold water,” he said. “I ended up getting some hives before the game, before we flew out. Yeah, that was something to learn, I guess.”
Monk said he’ll be fine in the cold and snow of Green Bay.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the snow,” he said. “I’m not afraid of the cold. I’m not afraid of cold water.”
Asked about it later, Packers vice president of personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said: “I heard about that. Not a concern for us. Let’s just make sure he doesn’t go ice fishing.”
Sixth Round (No. 202): Georgia State OT Travis Glover
The Packers added a third offensive lineman, with Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover in the sixth round following Duke interior lineman Jacob Monk in the fifth round and Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan in the first round.
Glover was a 57-game starter for the Sun Belt Conference school. He started 13 games at right tackle in 2019, 23 games at left tackle in 2020 and 2021, five games at right tackle and four at left guard in 2022, and all 12 games at left tackle in 2023, when he was first-team all-conference.
Pro Football Focus charged him with four sacks and 12 total pressures. He was penalized five times. According to Pro Football Focus, 99 FBS-level offensive tackles in this draft class played at least 300 pass-protecting snaps. Glover ranked 35th in its pass-blocking efficiency, a metric that measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snaps.
Glover was not invited to the Scouting Combine. At pro day, he measured 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds with 34 /4-inch arms. He ran a decent 40 (5.27 seconds), had a horrible 20-yard shuttle (4.84) and broad jump (8-feet-4) and posted a Relative Athletic Score of 4.71.
He was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he met with the Packers.
“That was very big for me, especially coming from a smaller school like Georgia State,” he told The Draft Network. “I obviously knew that scouts wanted to see if I could play against the level of competition you encounter at the Senior Bowl.
“I went out there and proved that I could play at a high level. I competed with the best of the best in Mobile. It was a big opportunity for me. I really wanted to prove that to NFL scouts. I don’t think anybody noticed a difference in my level of play.”
The Packers have two more picks, both toward the end of the seventh round, with No. 245 and No. 255.
Three Picks Remaining
The Packers entered the day scheduled to make eight picks over the final four rounds. However, they moved up in the fourth round for Oregon safety Evan Williams (at the expense of a sixth-round pick) and fifth round for Duke lineman Jacob Monk (at the expense of another sixth-round pick).
With three picks made and two picks traded away, here is what’s left:
Sixth Round: No. 202
Seventh Round: No. 245
Seventh Round: No. 255
Fifth Round (No. 169): Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo
Oladapo had a predraft visit with the Packers. Get to know what he brings to the table in this story.
The Packers lost three safeties this offseason with Darnell Savage (Jaguars), Jonathan Owens (Bears) and Rudy Ford (unsigned). They have been replaced by Xavier McKinney (free agency), Javon Bullard (second round), Evan Williams (fourth round) and Oladapo (fifth round).
Oladapo measured 6-foot-2, 216 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.58 40 seconds. He finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 8.18.
According to Pro Football Focus, there were 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 58.3 percent, which ranked 32nd. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 30th with a missed-tackle rate of 12.1 percent (11 misses). By snaps, Oladapo played 292 in the box, 278 in the slot and 174 deep.
Fifth Round (No. 163): Duke OL Jacob Monk
The Packers moved up five spots in the fifth round to grab Duke’s Jacob Monk, a versatile lineman who will bolster the team’s interior depth.
Monk comes with an incredible amount of experience. In five seasons, he started 58 games – 36 at right guard, 12 at right tackle and 10 at center. The starts at right tackle came as a freshman in 2019. He started 23 games at right guard in 2020 and 2021. In 2022 and 2023, he split his duties between right guard (13) and center (10 starts), earning an honorable mention on the all-ACC team both seasons.
Monk measured 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds. Highlighted by a 5.09 in the 40-yard dash, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.74.
Monk was a two-year team captain.
“It meant the world,” he said in 2022. “It's a lot of responsibility placed on me, and I'm accepting that. I feel like the main thing that it means to be a captain is to be a servant leader. Don't ask someone to do something you wouldn't do yourself, and lead by example.”
In 2023, he played 351 snaps at right guard and 336 snaps at center. He allowed one sack and 14 total pressures and was penalized four times, according to Pro Football Focus.
Here is an odd story:
As he said in the 2022 interview: "I'm very allergic to cold water. So, a quick story, before we played Alabama my freshman year, I decided it would be a good idea to hop in the cold tub. I was like, 'This is really cold!' I didn't know it would be that cold. I get out of the cold tub and go shower, and I'm just itching. I've got a lot of hives everywhere, and then after I get out of the shower, I end up passing out in the locker room."
The Packers traded up from No. 168 by giving up No. 219 of the sixth round.
Where Are the Cornerbacks?
With the Packers’ back-to-back picks in the fifth round approaching, a theme to this draft is how they’ve ignored a cornerback position that appeared to be one of the biggest needs entering the draft.
Jaire Alexander will start at one spot and Keisean Nixon will man the slot. How about the other position?
Carrington Valentine had his moments – good and bad – as a rookie. He’s got enough size and athleticism, and he’s oozing in confidence and mental toughness. Can he take a significant jump in Year 2?
Eric Stokes, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, had a brilliant rookie season. However, he was having a dismal second season before suffering a season-ending foot injury, and he barely played last year because of hamstring issues. He has not broken up a pass since 2021.
According to ESPN, the best available are:
Wake Forest’s Caelen Carson, Auburn’s D.J. James, South Dakota’s Myles Harden, Arkansas’ Dwight McGlothern, Tennessee’s Kamal Hadden, Pitt’s M.J. Devonshire, Michigan’s Josh Wallace and Texas’ Ryan Watts. Carson and James were considered potential third-round picks. James has some serious wheels. Watts has incredible tools at almost 6-foot-3 but might wind up at corner.
Fourth Round (No. 111): Oregon S Evan Williams
The Packers added their second safety of the draft, trading up to select Oregon’s Evan Williams.
After spending four seasons at Fresno State, where he was a three-time all-conference selection, Williams transferred to Oregon for his final year. He had 4.5 sacks and five tackles for losses among 82 tackles, but he had zero interceptions, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Of his career totals of four interceptions and 19 passes defensed, three of the picks and nine of the passes defensed came in 2021.
Williams measured 5-foot-11 1/4 and 200 pounds. His 40-yard time of 4.60 seconds was a bit sluggish but he showed his explosiveness with a 40 1/2-inch vertical leap and 4.08-second time in the 20-yard shuttle.
According to Pro Football Focus, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 73.0 percent, which ranked 90th. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 58th with a missed-tackle rate of 13.8 percent (13 misses). By snaps, Williams played 290 in the slot, 270 deep and 165 in the slot.
“I would like to chalk that up to having great instincts,” he told The Draft Network of his solid final season. “I’d like to consider myself an instinctual player. It’s more than that, though. It’s about developing good habits, as well.
“I always harp on that at practice. I’ve always practiced that way. Run to the ball even when it seems like you’re not involved in the play. That allows good things to happen. If one person misses a tackle, or the ball carrier explodes through the hole, the next thing you know, you’re in a position to make the play.
“I never take a play for granted. That’s something I've learned throughout my years. When it comes to actually making those plays, I’ll let my instincts take over. I’m relentless in pursuit.”
Williams said he met with the Packers at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine and felt good about his chances of landing in Green Bay. He’s hoping to “help the Packers win a Super Bowl.”
“It’s pretty unbelievable,” he said in his Zoom call of the feeling of getting drafted.
In the second round on Friday, Green Bay picked Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
“That’s my guy,” Williams said of Bullard, who he got to know at the Senior Bowl. “I’m excited to line up next to him.”
Packers Trade Up in Fourth Round
The Packers gave up one of their three sixth-round picks – the lesser of them at No. 190, which was acquired in a trade on Friday – to move up 15 spots to No. 111 from No. 126.
Best Available Cornerbacks
The Packers entered the draft with a big need at cornerback, where 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes hasn’t broken up a pass since his rookie year and 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine’s rookie season was saved by a dropped touchdown pass against the Chargers and a missed pass-interference call against the Chiefs.
So far, that need has not been addressed.
Here are the best available entering the day, according to The 33rd Team: Wake Forest’s Caelen Carson, Louisville’s Jarvis Brownlee, TCU’s Josh Newton, Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine, Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa, Oregon’s Khyree Jackson, Auburn’s D.J. James, Washington State’s Chau Smith-Wade and Notre Dame’s Cam Hart.
Tampa was our No. 8 cornerback and Hart was 12th.
Potentially Big Day for Packers
The Packers have made a lot of hay with their Day 3 picks. Since 2014, they rank fourth with 25 players picked in the fifth round or later who remain in the NFL.
GM Brian Gutekunst picked guard Jon Runyan in the sixth round in 2020 and defensive tackle TJ Slaton in the fifth round in 2021. Then came some of his greatest hits.
The best of 2022: receiver Romeo Doubs, fourth round; offensive lineman Zach Tom, fourth round; outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, fifth round; left tackle Rasheed Walker, seventh round.
The best of 2023: receiver Dontayvion Wicks, fifth round; defensive tackle Karl Brooks, sixth round; cornerback Carrington Valentine, seventh round.
In total during those two drafts, the Packers selected 16 players during Day 3. Eleven played significant roles in 2023.
List of Packers Draft Picks for Saturday
The Packers gained additional picks in the fifth and sixth rounds when they slid back from No. 41 to No. 45 to grab linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. So, here’s the tally entering the day:
Fourth Round: No. 126
Fifth Round: No. 168
Fifth Round: No. 169
Sixth Round: No. 190
Sixth Round: No. 202
Sixth Round: No. 219
Seventh Round: No. 245
Seventh Round: No. 255
Patience Is a Virtue
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst loves to talk about picking the best player available and letting the board come to him. He had to be reminded of that philosophy at times on Friday.
“The guys were pushing back against me a little bit saying, ‘Hey, be patient here. I think it’s going to be all right.’ And that’s the way it worked out,” he said. “Obviously, when you have five picks in the top 91, capitalizing on those was really important.
“You don’t want to fall in love with players but, as the board falls, you’re trying to get a sense of what you’re going to have when you pick, what you might not have, does it make sense to move up a little bit. We had a lot of picks so I was certainly willing to use those picks to move up to acquire certain players. We came close a couple times to doing that and then, fortunately for us, it kind of fell the right way for us and, in hindsight, I would’ve never needed to do that.”
Why? This isn’t Gutekunst’s first draft. Why was he feeling antsy at times?
“I think there was some players up there that I was really hoping to acquire that we did end up acquiring,” explained. “We had a lot of picks. I didn’t want to sacrifice any in the top three rounds but if we needed to do something else to acquire some of these players, I was willing to do it. Fortunately, we didn’t have to.”
Let’s Make a Deal?
Gutekunst was willing to move up on Friday to get specific players but didn’t need to. No doubt he’d be willing to move up on Saturday, as well.
“There’s some options there” to make a trade,” Gutekunst said. “But if we just sit and pick all eight of them, I’m golden with that – or more. I’ve talked a lot about the competition and … creating the competition so that it really accelerates everybody’s growth. That’s something that we’ve seen a lot. If you don’t do that, I think it can hinder you. That’s kind of the idea.”
Using this trade-value chart, the Packers could take their fourth-round pick at No. 126 and one of those back-to-back fifth-round picks (Nos. 168 and 169) to get No. 110. That would be a 16-slot improvement and get them to the 10th pick of the round.
