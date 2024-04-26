Day 2 Mock Drafts: Which Linebacker for Packers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have four picks for Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Who will they pick? Here are the answers in the latest mock drafts.
Sports Illustrated: Second and Third Rounds
Matt Verderame took care of two of the Packers’ biggest weaknesses on defense. First, at No. 41 overall, he selected Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. At No. 88 overall, Utah safety Cole Bishop would be an excellent complement to Xavier McKinney.
The other picks addressed the lines. Can first-round pick Jordan Morgan really play tackle? Maybe it won’t matter with Houston’s Patrick Paul, a three-year starting left tackle, taken at No. 58. Morgan’s arms might be too short; Paul’s 36 1/4-inch arms are among the longest in the draft. Finally, at No. 91, the choice was Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, a 294-pounder with 4.89 speed and nine sacks the last two years.
Left unaddressed? Linebacker. Orhorhoro’s Clemson teammate, Jeremiah Trotter, went to Jacksonville five picks later.
NFL.com: Second and Third Rounds
Lance Zierlein’s kicked off his Day 2 mock with Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, who would bring a “sheriff’s demeanor” alongside Quay Walker.
With the second of the second-round picks, it was Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips. Phillips’ best spot in the NFL would be the slot, where the team re-signed Keisean Nixon this offseason.
Want some more defense? The third-round choices were Colorado State edge Mohamed Kamara and Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Taylor-Demerson is a little undersized but has big-time speed (4.41) and playmaking ability (10 interceptions the last three seasons).
NBC Sports: Second and Third Rounds
Eric Froton’s Day 2 mock also started with Michigan linebacker Junior Colson. Colson is a solid all-around defender and one of the best tacklers in the class. The other second-round pick was Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson, who has decent size and athleticism but inside-outside versatility. He didn’t intercept a pass during his final two seasons, though.
In the third round, the choices were Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni and USC safety Javon Bullard, a big-time ballhawk whose lack of bulk contributed to his poor tackling.
Pro Football Network: Second and Third Rounds
Will Helms’ mock started with a linebacker, as well: Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper.
“I was a bit perplexed by Green Bay’s pick of Jordan Morgan in the first round,” he wrote, “but here, the Packers have their pick of the 2024 NFL Draft linebacker class. Edgerrin Cooper is extremely athletic and excels in coverage.”
The next two picks addressed the secondary. At No. 58, the pick was too-short Michigan slot Mike Sanristil. At No. 99, it was Georgia safety Javon Bullard, who brings versatility as the Bulldogs’ primary slot in 2022 and free safety in 2023.
With the final pick, the choice was too-short Virginia receiver Malik Washington.
CBS Sports: Second and Third Rounds
Chris Trapasso’s mock also started with a linebacker. He chose NC State’s Payton Wilson, the Butkus winner as the nation’s best linebacker. By pure production and athleticism, he’s the best linebacker in the draft, but he’s got an unnerving injury history.
Texas’ Jonathan Brooks might be the best running back in the draft, but he’s coming off a torn ACL. He’d provide a dynamic duo alongside Josh Jacobs. He’s on track to be ready for training camp.
To the third round, the picks were Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips and Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, the massive run-stopper.
The 33rd Team: Second and Third Rounds
Payton Wilson was also the choice at linebacker, though he came at No. 58 by Marcus Mosher. First up in the second round was Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, who also was the pick in the Packer Central mock.
Ballhawking USC safety Calen Bullock, who had nine picks in three seasons, and Central Florida receiver Javon Baker were the picks in the third. Baker spent his first two seasons stuck on the bench at Alabama. During his final season at UCF, Baker caught 52 passes for 1,139 yards – a 21.9-yard average – and seven touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus: Second and Third Rounds
John Kosko and Trevor Sikkema addressed Green Bay’s need at safety with Georgia’s Javon Bullard at No. 41.
“The Packers find a replacement for Darnell Savage. Bullard is a versatile secondary player with a fearless mentality,” they wrote.
However, they did not fill holes at cornerback or linebacker.
Not that the other second-round pick was wasted. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson might be the best pure center in the draft. “He is dominant enough at his position to be considered a top-20 talent.”
In the third round, Kansas edge Austin Booker had a predraft visit. Boston College guard Christian Mahogany would mean three of the first five picks would address the line.
Bleacher Report: Second and Third Rounds
B/R’s scouts focused on the secondary in the second round with Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa at No. 41 and Utah safety Cole Bishop at No. 58.
Corner is a big need, with Jaire Alexander locked into one spot but Carrington Valentine surviving a turbulent rookie season and Eric Stokes still looking for his first pass breakup since his rookie year. Tampa has great size at almost 6-foot-1 but disappointing athleticism with a 4.58 in the 40.
“Tampa has the size and playing style that NFL teams are looking for,” reads the closing thoughts to his scouting report. “Whether it's how he defends the run with his physicality and strength or how he uses his length in coverage, Tampa has a lot of upside.”
The third round focused on the big guys with Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie and Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Amegadjie has the physical tools to be a starting left tackle but played poor competition and missed most of his senior season due to an injured thigh.
ESPN.com: Second Round
Steve Muench of Scouts Inc. put together a second-round mock draft in which the Packers addressed the secondary with a pair of Georgia Bulldogs. First, it was cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who was a projected first-round pick until failing to break 4.60 in the 40. Next, it was safety Javon Bullard.
Of Bullard, he said: “The Packers would get a safety to push for the starting role opposite free agent signing Xavier McKinney with Bullard. He did not allow a touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage in 2023.”
Draft Network: Second Round
Justin Melo didn’t provide any analysis, but Packers fans would be a lot more excited about Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Rutgers cornerback Max Melton as the second-round picks than they were about Jordan Morgan in the first.
Cooper, a first-team All-American who had a predraft visit with the Packers, was picked one spot ahead of Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean. Melton, the brother of Packers receiver Bo Melton, was picked one spot ahead of Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin.
Pro Football Focus
This wasn’t a mock draft, but Washington State safety Jaden Hicks was the “best fit” in Day 2.
