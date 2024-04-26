Green Bay Packers Day 2 NFL Mock Draft
The Green Bay Packers are on the board, having selected offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
General manager Brian Gutekunst admitted he had some opportunities to move back, which included trading out of the first round altogether, but chose to stick and pick as scheduled at No. 25 overall.
With four picks for Day 2 of the draft, Gutekunst anticipated he’d “explore some opportunities” to maneuver around the second and third rounds.
“Having that many picks in these next two rounds allows us to be a little bit flexible,” he said. “We talked a little bit about it tonight. We’ll reassess in the morning, just try to get a little bit of an idea of how we think it might fall. Again, it’s pretty unpredictable, but I think there’s opportunities.
“One of the intriguing things about some of the offers tonight was moving back and gaining some picks, as you guys know, I like to do. So, that could be an option, too, so we’ll see.”
Gutekunst is no stranger to trading up during the second day of the draft.
Two years ago, he made a big trade to move up for North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson. He dealt his two second-round picks, Nos. 53 and 59, to the Minnesota Vikings to get No. 34.
Perhaps he could do something like that again, without having to use as much capital to move, to find a player he likes from a large menu of quality prospects at positions of need.
Since we know it will take some time to ween you off what has been three months of daily mock drafts, here is a look at what the Gutekunst could do on Friday with the help of the Pro Football Network simulator.
Second Round, Pick 41: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Newton was thought to be someone that was a lock for the first round but fell out of Day 1, with concerns about his injury history likely causing him to drop.
Defensive line is not the most pressing need for the Packers, but if a top-20 prospect by talent is going to fall to the middle of the second round, it could be too much for Gutekunst to pass up.
The Packers will return all of their contributors from the defensive line in 2024, but there are some long-term questions. Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton are entering their final season under contract. Former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt has been inconsistent through two seasons.
Adding Newton could help them further solidify a position the team clearly values as they attempt to rush a trio of talented passers that occupy the NFC North.
Second Round, Pick 58: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Cooper was my guess for the team’s first-round selection. Entering the second round, Cooper and the entire linebacker class is available.
Cooper has been compared to Quay Walker, who the Packers clearly loved two years ago when they used a first-round pick on him.
Cooper could be a potential running-mate with Walker, or a replacement if Walker continues to be inconsistent.
Third Round, Pick 88: Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas
Booker was a player the Packers had on a predraft visit. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.
Booker is a bit smaller than the Packers typically prefer on the edge, but with four picks on the second day, there is room to do something that a team may not normally do. A swing like this, with the tools Booker has, could have him form a nice long-term trio with Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary.
Third Round, Pick 91: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Iowa’s Cooper DeJean was picked 38th overall in this simulation, so he was not an option.
After we took Newton at No. 41, Utah’s Cole Bishop went before we could pick him at No. 58.
Once we were on the clock at No. 91, Hicks became a relatively obvious selection for a Packers team that is looking for a safety to pair with free-agent signing Xavier McKinney.
Gutekunst might prefer to address the safety position before the end of the third round, but sometimes the board does not shake that way.
2024 NFL Draft
Our draft grades | National Round 1 grades
First Round: Jordan Morgan | Short arms