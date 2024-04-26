Live Updates: Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to have four picks in the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday. Follow along all night for updates, with instant stories here and full stories coming later.
Third Round (No. 91): Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper
The Packers needed to add multiple linebackers to handle the change to their new 4-3 defense. After using a second-round pick on Texas A&M All-American Edgerrin Cooper, they used a third-round pick on Missouri’s Ty’Ron Hopper.
Hopper had a predraft visit with the Packers.
In 2022, the 6-foot-1, 231-pound Hopper recorded 74 tackles, 13.5 tackles for losses three sacks and one interception. He was a second-team all-SEC selection in 2023 with 55 tackles and three sacks. In three seasons with consistent playing time, Hopper had two forced fumbles, one interception and nine additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 FBS-level linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked a woeful 119th with a missed-tackle rate of 23.3 percent (17 misses). That’s the worst among the linebackers in our position preview.
Against the run, he ranked 84th with 29 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 89th with 11.4 snaps per reception. Hopper was charged with a 103.6 rating.
This could be a plan-ahead pick with Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson and Kristian Welch set to be free agents next offseason.
Third Round (No. 88): USC RB MarShawn Lloyd
The feeling all along is the Packers would add a home-run hitting running back to the rough-and-tumble duo of Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon. And that’s exactly what they did in using the first of their third-round picks on USC’s MarShawn Lloyd.
After three relatively quiet seasons at South Carolina, Lloyd transferred to USC for his final season. He set a career high with 820 rushing yards (7.1 average, which ranked second in the draft class) and added 13 receptions for 232 yards.
Lloyd is short but not small at 5-foot-8 3/4 and 220 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.46 seconds.
Of 47 running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts, he was eighth with 3.97 yards after contact per carry, according to Pro Football Focus. Per 100 touches, he broke 25 tackles and forced 17 missed tackles. Both figures led the draft class. He fumbled three times, which perhaps is a byproduct of having smaller-than-desire hands. Of 51 running backs who were targeted at least 17 times (that was Lloyd’s number), he was 19th with 1.22 yards per pass route. He had one drop (7.1 percent).
Importantly, he finished with only 325 career touches. Michigan’s Blake Corum, who went moments earlier to the Rams, had 274 touches in 2023 alone and 731 for his career.
The Packers might have drafted the best running back in the draft; at No. 56 overall, he was No. 1 on NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s list.
Packers Coming Up in Third Round
After using their second-round picks on linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and safety Javon Bullard, the Packers are scheduled to pick 88th and 91st in the third round.
By ESPN’s best-available list at positions of need (not including linebacker and safety): Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa, Houston Christian edge Jalyx Hunt, USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, Penn State edge Adisa Isaac, Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart, Kansas edge Austin Booker, LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.
A bunch of receivers are on the board, as well, including USC’s Brenden Rice, the son of legendary Jerry Rice.
Second Round (No. 58): Georgia S Javon Bullard
The Packers have taken care of their two big defensive needs. After selecting Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper earlier in the second round, the Packers grabbed Georgia safety Javon Bullard with the 58th overall selection of the second.
Bullard brings the versatility that general manager Brian Gutekunst was looking for as a safety opposite big free-agent addition Xavier McKinney.
In 2022, Bullard played mostly in the slot for the Bulldogs and had 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses. In 2023, he played mostly safety and delivered had career highs with 56 tackles and seven passes defensed. Bullard is coming off back-to-back seasons of two interceptions. Bullard was Defensive MVP of the 2022 national championship game and was voted the top safety at the Senior Bowl.
Bullard was the second safety off the board behind only Tyler Nubin.
Bullard is not tall – 5-foot-10 1/2 – but he’s got good size at 198 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.47 seconds, had a superb 3.98 in the 20-yard shuttle and finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 8.25.
“He’s like a little stick of dynamite,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s physical and he’s passionate about playing the game.”
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 53.8 percent, which tied Utah’s Bishop for 16th. He gave up zero touchdowns, meaning a scant passer rating of 34.0. He ranked 21st with a missed-tackle rate of 10.8 percent (seven misses). By snaps, Bullard played 362 deep, 144 in the slot and 80 in the box. In 2022, he played 510 in the slot and just 12 deep.
The Packers are scheduled to pick 88th and 91st overall toward the end of the third round.
Second Round (No. 45): Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper
After trading back, the Packers got their linebacker with Edgerrin Cooper, a superb combination of production and athleticism.
Cooper was the mayhem-creating linebacker at the heart of the Aggies’ powerful defense. In 2023, he had eight sacks and 17 tackles for losses among 84 tackles to earn first-team All-America. During three years with extensive playing time, he had 8.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for losses. In those seasons, he forced three fumbles, intercepted two passes and broke up eight others.
“Coming to any NFL team, I like to bring accountably and developing relationships with my teammates,” Cooper said at the Scouting Combine.
In the draft class, 123 FBS-level linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 58th with a missed-tackle rate of 12.8 percent (11 misses). Against the run, he ranked 10th with 56 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 17th with 17.9 snaps per reception. He gave up a 101.0 rating. He used his athleticism to rank sixth in the class with 27 pressures.
“When you watched him on film last year, he's everything you want an NFL linebacker to be,” Aggies coach Mike Elko said at pro day. “He's got unbelievable speed, twitch, athleticism. He's a great blitzer, he can cover. … He's going to make some NFL franchise really proud that they drafted him for sure.”
The athleticism was apparent at the Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-2 1/8 and 230 pounds, Walker ran his 40 in 4.51 seconds and posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.13. The combination of athleticism and productivity made him the first linebacker selected in the draft.
Second Round (No. 41): Trade
The Packers traded back four spots in a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The Packers inched back to No. 45 and gained No. 168 of the fifth round and No. 190 of the sixth round.
The Packers still have four picks tonight but are up to eight on Saturday, with one in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
“More at bats, right. You’ve got more chances for hits. There’s never enough,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Monday. “I don’t ever subscribe to the thought process, ‘Hey, we’ve got a pretty good team. These guys might not have a chance to make the team.’ We have 11 right now. I’d love to end up with 13, 14 or more. I would never shy away from that.”
At No. 40, the Eagles selected Iowa cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. At No. 41, the Saints used Green Bay's pick to take Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Two more corners went after that, with Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter to the Texans at No. 42 and Rutgers’ Max Melton to the Cardinals at No. 43. Melton is the brother of Packers receiver Bo Melton.
Second Round Off and Running
It’s a good start for the Packers, with receivers Keon Coleman going to Buffalo at No. 33 and Ladd McConkey going to the Chargers at No. 34.
Defensive tackles went with the next two picks, including Illinois' explosive Johnny Newton at No. 36 to the Commanders. Another receiver, Ja'Lynn Polk of Washington, went to the Patriots at No. 37. Then, it was back to the defensive line with Texas' T'Vondre Sweat going to the Titans at No. 38 and Florida State's Braden Fiske landing with the Rams at No. 39.
So, with Green Bay's spot at No. 41 approaching, cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean and all the linebackers are available.
Four Opportunities
The Packers will be running the show on Day 2 of the draft. With two picks in the second round and two more in the third, general manager Brian Gutekunst knows the opportunity to improve a team that almost reached the NFC Championship Game last year.
“Tomorrow’s a big day for our organization,” Gutekunst said after picking Jordan Morgan in the first round on Thursday. “I’ve talked about how important the draft is. To have four picks tomorrow in the second and third round, we have a nice opportunity to help our football team, so I think we’re all really eager to get after it tomorrow.”
By overall pick, the Packers’ selections in the second round are Nos. 41 and 58 overall and the picks in the third round are Nos. 88 and 91. The more important number is nine – as in the Packers have the ninth pick of the night.
Recommended Trade
A high-ranking scout from another team expressed surprise that the Packers used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. The Packers’ biggest need, he thought, was cornerback.
All is not lost, though, with Iowa’s Cooper DeJean and Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry available entering Day 2. The scout thought McKinstry was the better fit and worthy of trading up.
One possibility for general manager Brian Gutekunst would be reaching out to his former co-worker, Eliot Wolf, who is running the show with the Patriots. New England has the second pick of the second round (No. 34 overall). The Packers could send No 41 of the second round and No. 88 of the third round to New England in exchange for No. 34 of the second round and No. 103 of the fourth round. .
Mocking it out using the Pro Football Focus simulator, the Packers were able to pick:
- No. 34: McKinstry
- No. 58: Washington State S Jaden Hicks
- No. 91: Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter
- No. 103: Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini
Or, focusing on linebacker, it worked this way:
- No. 34: McKinstry
- No. 58: Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper
- No. 91: Kansas State T/G Dominick Puni
- No. 103: Washington S Dominique Hampton
Place Your Bets
The Packers have needs at linebacker, safety and running back. No players from those positions were selected in the first round, meaning there’s at least a chance GM Brian Gutekunst will have the full menu when he’s on the clock at No. 41.
At linebacker, Michigan’s Junior Colson is the favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the first selected at -125. Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper is next at +140 and NC State’s Payton Wilson is a distant third at +470.
At safety, Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin is the favorite at -140. He’s followed by Georgia’s Javon Bullard at +300, and Washington State’s Jaden Hicks and Utah’s Cole Bishop are next at +850.
At running back, Texas’ Jonathon Brooks is the favorite at -170. Florida State’s Trey Benson is next at +340, followed by USC’s MarShawn Lloyd at +500, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright at +850 and Michigan’s Blake Corum at +1900.
High-Profile Talent
Organized here by positions of need, here is the “best available” list at NFL.com. Not only is this a strong group to consider for the Packers’ pick at No. 41, if every one of these players were selected, there’d still be a couple players available at No. 58.
CB: Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw, Rutgers’ Max Melton, Kentucky’s Andru Phillips
S: Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin, Georgia’s Javon Bullard, Utah’s Cole Bishop (not listed: Washington State’s Jaden Hicks).
LB: Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper, NC State’s Payton Wilson, Michigan’s Junior Colson.
DT: Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton, Florida State’s Brandon Fiske, Michigan’s Kris Jenkins, Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro, LSU’s Maason Smith, Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus.
DE: Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland, Alabama’s Chris Braswell, Houston Christian’s Jalyx Hunt.
OT: Oregon’s Blake Fisher, Texas’ Chris Jones, Washington’s Roger Rosengarten (not listed: Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie).
IOL: Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, Kansas’ Dominick Puni.
RB: USC’s Marshawn Lloyd, Texas’ Jonathon Brooks.
