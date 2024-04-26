NFL Draft Report Cards: Packers First-Round Pick Jordan Morgan
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Of course, grading an NFL Draft before the player has even put on his helmet is silly. But you’re here to bask in the ridiculousness of it all. For that, we thank you.
The pundits, as you might have expected, were not thrilled with the Green Bay Packers’ selection of Arizona’s Jordan Morgan with their first-round pick on Thursday. Starting with the home team, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame gave the Packers a C.
“Morgan has ample experience, but he also has a long history of getting hurt,” Verderame said, noting the torn ACL that cost him the end of the 2022 season. Still, he’s got the tools to develop into an “above average” run blocker and pass protector.
If the goal was to improve the offensive line, the Packers could have gone with Duke’s Graham Barton or Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton. The Buccaneers got a B for selecting Barton and the Cowboys earned an A for landing Guyton.
Here are the results from 15 more report cards, including our own. Longer analysis is available by following the links.
Pro Football Network: B-plus
Cam Mellor liked the pick more than just about everyone not stationed inside the Packers’ draft room.
“Green Bay has measured confidence in Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom at tackle, so Morgan will most likely play at guard, where he projects well,” he wrote. Noting Morgan’s lack of length, guard might be his best spot. “But in that role, Morgan has the high-energy athleticism, power drive, and natural leverage to be a solid starter. He’s not dissimilar to 2023 rookie Matthew Bergeron, who shifted inside from tackle and thrived with the Falcons.”
NFL.com: B
“Time will tell” if the Packers made the right call in choosing Morgan over the likes of Graham Barton, Tyler Guyton and Cooper DeJean, Chad Reuter said.
“There was little doubt the Packers were looking at offensive tackles early in the draft following the release of David Bakhtiari. Morgan's size and game are very similar to the former Pro Bowler’s, so the pick is not a major surprise. He's a solid, smooth pass protector who doesn't get beat with speed very often, but he can struggle against power rushers and isn't a dominant run blocker.”
The 33rd Team: B
Ian Valentino’s strengths and weaknesses include “great quickness” but poor balance. “Jordan Morgan has to improve his technique and functional strength before becoming a trustworthy blocker. His athleticism will help his transition to the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers is a great landing spot for him to develop.”
Fox Sports: B-minus
Longtime draft guru Rob Rang thought Morgan might be “similarly gifted” to David Bakhtiari. “His agility and physicality certainly are NFL caliber, though he possesses relatively short arms … which may push him inside to guard. I viewed Morgan as more of a second-day prospect, though he possesses the toughness and physical playing style to project as a long-time starter, even if it is ultimately inside.”
Sporting News: B-minus
This addresses a big need following the release of David Bakhtiari, Vinnie Iyer said. “The Packers … might have reached a little for the more developmental Morgan, but there’s not doubt he has the athleticism and agile blocking style to become a key pass protector for Jordan Love in time.”
USA Today: B-minus
The Packers needed depth and versatility on the line, and Morgan delivers, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
“Morgan can hang at either guard or tackle, giving the Packers plenty of flexibility for its front. His hand usage and core strength could prove problematic, however, particularly as he first adapts to squaring off against more athletic and savvy pass rushers.”
Walter Football: B-minus
There are “questions” about Morgan’s “toughness,” but he’s got “big upside.” That made Morgan a “solid” choice but the writer was “a bit surprised that the Packers are drafting Jordan Morgan over Tyler Guyton when Guyton was such a better fit.”
Yahoo: C-plus
This was a “safe” pick by the Packers. According to the writers, Morgan “should have the footwork and skill to at least be a quality pass blocker. It just feels like there might have been more juice to squeeze here with some of the defensive players still on the board.”
CBS Sports: C-plus
Pete Prisco would have preferred Duke’s Graham Barton, who would have brought similar versatility. “… but they need help up front, so I get it. Morgan can move inside to guard but if they move right tackle Zach Tom to center, he would be their right tackle.”
Bleacher Report: C
Pure offensive tackles such as Tyler Guyton and Kingsley Suamataia might have “better values,” Brett Sobleski wrote, but Morgan will help fill some of the holes created on the offensive line this offseason.
“Sub-33-inch arms don't help Morgan's case. Still, a prospect with 37 career starts at offensive tackle and the possibility of sliding inside provides significant roster flexibility. He's as consistent as they come, with a blown block rate of only 1.1 percent, according to Sports Info Solutions.
The Athletic: C
Scott Dochterman noted Morgan’s lack of length and projected him as the starting right guard “right away.”
“The Packers had needs both along their offensive line and in the secondary. They opted for Morgan rather than addressing that secondary, which intercepted a league-low seven passes last season. Morgan certainly is a first-round prospect, but Green Bay missed a chance to improve at its most vulnerable spot.
The Ringer: C
Danny Kelly started with the positives of the pick before veering another direction.
“This feels like a reach, particularly with Duke’s Graham Barton and Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton both still on the board. Morgan, who ranked no. 46 on my board, needs to work on his hand placement and at times struggled with speed on the edge, so he may fit best at guard in the NFL. It’s an underwhelming pick.”
ESPN: Packers “Helped” Themselves
In a winners/losers story, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates each picked a contending team that helped itself. Reid picked the Packers.
“Viewed by some scouts as a guard, Arizona's Jordan Morgan brings versatility and has the potential to be a plug-and-play option at left tackle. It was great to see Green Bay take its first offensive tackle in the first round since 2011.”
Pro Football Focus: “Average”
Morgan fits from a versatility perspective. Now, it will be up to the coaches to find the “optimal combination” for the team’s beloved “best five.”
“There are questions about his play strength and arm length, so he may move inside in the NFL. Those shortcomings weren’t an issue in college, though, as Morgan ranked inside the top seven in overall and pass-blocking grade this past season.”
Packer Central: C
