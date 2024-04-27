Experts Hand Out NFL Draft Grades to Packers After Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The best of the Green Bay Packers’ second- and third-round draft picks on Friday was Georgia safety Javon Bullard, as judged by NFL Day 2 report cards.
At Sports Illustrated, Matt Verderame gave the Bullard pick a B-plus.
“The Packers desperately needed to fix the back end of their secondary this offseason, and started the process by signing Xavier McKinney,” he wrote. “Now, with the addition of Bullard, the transformation at safety is complete.”
The Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at No. 45 and Bullard at No. 58 of the second round, and USC running back MarShawn Lloyd and Missouri linebacker Tyron Hopper at No. 88 and No. 91, respectively, of the third round.
Cooper got a B, Lloyd got a D and Hopper got a C-plus. The Lloyd grade is interesting because that got high marks by other NFL Draft professors.
Here are more Day 2 report cards, with more extensive breakdowns available at the links.
NFL.com: B for Day 2
Chad Reuter gave the Packers a B for the second consecutive day.
“The Packers received two Day 3 picks trading down with New Orleans in the second round and then selected Cooper to fill the athletic second-level defender role in the Packers' new scheme. Bullard was my pick at No. 58 for the Packers in my seven-round mock draft because the team still needed a safety who can play deep and in the box, even after signing Xavier McKinney.”
ESPN: Kiper Lists Packers as Winner
Mel Kiper’s winners and losers include five drafts he especially liked. One of them was the Packers as they landed his No. 1 running back and No. 1 safety.
“I'm a huge fan of Cooper, who flies to the football. He makes plays all over the field. … He will be a three-down linebacker for Green Bay, which released De'Vondre Campbell last month. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, a great time for a defender who weighs 230 pounds. This is a great pick.”
Yahoo: One A-plus
Charles McDonald graded each pick individually.
His favorite was USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, who got an A-plus. “Lloyd is a stud. He’s had a bit of a fumbling problem, but he’s a bowling ball with balance and some real breakaway speed. If he’s able to hold onto the ball better he can be an impact running back in the NFL.”
However, he was not particularly a fan of either of the linebackers. Cooper got a C and Hopper a C-minus. Of Cooper, he wrote: “He’s very fast and has some coverage ability, but his play in the box leaves some room for growth. Cooper might be a lower floor player as far as NFL responsibilities are concerned, but he has the speed to be a playmaker early on.”
Bullard was a “great get” an merited an A-minus.
The Athletic: Cs for Linebackers
The Athletic, which graded the picks individually, wasn’t a fan of the linebackers, with Cooper getting a C-plus and Hopper a C-minus.
The problem wasn’t so much Cooper as the circumstances. “Trading down four spots cost them a shot at three different cornerbacks. That stings a bit — but the Packers also had to fill a hole at linebacker, and they got the most physically gifted one in this draft.”
It was a similar critique for Hopper: “It might take a few years before Hopper challenges for a starting job, and Green Bay really could have used a cornerback here.”
Bullard and Lloyd got A-minus grades.
Bleacher Report: Two B’s, Two C’s
The picks were graded individually as part of much more expansive breakdowns.
Cooper was given a B. “The Green Bay Packers traded down four picks, knowing that linebacker doesn't hold that much value in this year's class. However, the opportunity to land the top talent at any position with the 45th overall pick is good value.”
Bullard was given a B. “Don't mistake the 5'11", 198-pound Bullard as an undersized cornerback convert who's incapable of handling the rigors of playing safety on a full-time basis.”
Lloyd was given a C-plus. “Lloyd is an explosive see-it, hit-it runner who's going to give defenders fits when they try to bring him down. While the Packers signed both Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon this offseason, the latter is only on a one-year deal. Lloyd should automatically add value on passing downs to spell Jacobs, too.
Hopper was given a C. “Hopper's skill set is complementary to Cooper, who is leaner and better off working in space.”
Pro Football Focus: One “Very Good”
PFF’s report cards don’t have letter grades. Cooper was an “Average” pick, despite this glowing breakdown:
“The first linebacker comes off the board. Cooper has length and athleticism and led all linebackers in 2023 in PFF grade (90.8). With very few weaknesses in his grading profile, Cooper was the only linebacker in college football to earn 85.0-plus grades in coverage, run defense and pass rush. He’ll need to develop better coverage instincts, but he has the goods to be a starting-caliber linebacker.”
Bullard was a “Very Good” pick and made the secondary “substantially” better.
Lloyd was a “Good” pick despite suspect pass protection. Hopper was a “Below Average” pick with some upside.
USA Today: Three Bs
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz graded the picks individually.
Cooper, Bullard and Lloyd were given Bs while Hopper was a C-plus. Of Cooper, he wrote: “When Cooper is at his best, he's one of this class' most dynamic defensive playmakers thanks to his flair for chasing down ball carriers in the open field. Still, he's more than a bit wild in his approach and will need to be more discerning to stay on the field consistently.”
CBS Sports: Two A’s
Chris Trapasso graded the second-round picks, with Bullard getting an A-minus and Cooper a B-plus, as well as the third-round picks.
Of Bullard, he said: “Hair-on-fire stocky safety who can align at nickel CB if needed. Takes great angles against the run and plays with reckless abandon. Runs the alley like a missile. Rarely misses a tackle. Not crazy ball hawk. Smaller with shorter arms. Just a stud football player.”
The Packers got an A for Lloyd because of his speed and lack of wear and tear, though fumbling is an issue. Hopper is athletic and physical but got a C-plus.
Pro Football Network: B for Day 2
Cam Mellor graded the picks individually. Bullard got an A, Cooper a B, and Lloyd and Hopper received C-pluses.
Overall, the day earned a B. “The Packers’ second Day 2 pick — Javon Bullard — was a home run, and Edgerrin Cooper was a very good selection at No. 45 overall as well. The Packers reached a bit on both of their Round 3 selections — especially the second one — but it’s easy to see the merit in adding a dynamic RB to the rotation, and a high-upside LB to the second level.”
