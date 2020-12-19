Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

It's Packers (10-3) vs. Panthers (4-9) at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. The game will air on NFL Network but don't despair if that's not in your channel lineup.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (10-3) are hosting the Carolina Panthers (4-9) at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m. Follow along here all night for updates.

How to Watch

Saturday’s game will air on NFL Network, though there are alternatives.

If you live in the Green Bay area, you can watch on WLUK. If you live in the Milwaukee area, you can watch on WITI.

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors’ apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams’ mobile properties.

Dominant Rodgers

The numbers are piling up for Aaron Rodgers in a blast-from-the-past season that has him in the MVP hunt.

With his league-leading 39 touchdown passes, Rodgers needs one touchdown to become the first player in NFL history with three seasons of at least 40 touchdown passes. He also reached the mark in 2016 (40) and his MVP season of 2011 (45).

Last week, Rodgers passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 133.6 rating, his third consecutive game with at least three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Seattle’s Russell Wilson owns the longest such streak in NFL history, with five games in 2015. There have been three four-game streaks, including by Rodgers during his MVP season of 2014.

Rodgers has thrown three-plus touchdown passes in 10 games this season. Tom Brady set the record with a 12-game streak for New England in 2007, and New Orleans’ Drew Brees and Denver’s Peyton Manning had 11-game streaks in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

With that and the Packers rolling, Rodgers is right in the MVP mix with Patrick Mahomes.

“There’s not many guys that have won three. So, that would definitely mean a lot,” he said on Wednesday.

