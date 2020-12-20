NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Packers-Panthers Inactives: Okung, McCaffrey Out for Carolina

For the Packers, third-year cornerback Josh Jackson is a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Carolina Panthers’ inactives list was a lot more newsworthy than the one the Green Bay Packers released before Saturday night’s game at Lambeau Field.

The Panthers will be without left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and running back Christian McCaffrey (quad). Okung, who was questionable, is a two-time Pro Bowler and reliable blind-side protector. McCaffrey, who was doubtful and not expected to play, led the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season and has posted back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receptions.

Mike Davis has done well in replacing McCaffrey. He’s rushed for 555 yards and is third on the team with 57 receptions. According to PFF, he’s averaged 3.11 yards after contact on runs and 7.5 yards after the catch compared to 2.63 after contact and 7.4 YAC for McCaffrey.

The Packers didn’t pretend to be disappointed that McCaffrey, one of the game’s top players, would be unavailable. They’re chasing the No. 1 seed in the NFC, after all.

“He’s an elite player,” defensive coordinator Mike Petitne said. “Of course, you never want a guy to be injured, especially if it’s a long-term thing, but we don’t get too wrapped up into that. We’re not talking about, ‘Hey, we’re getting ready for the playoffs. Let’s test our guys.’ We want to win a football game. We’re fortunate the way last weekend played out that we’re sitting in the spot we want to be in. But we’ve got earn that. We control it but we’ve got to go out and earn it. This is the National Football League. Mike Davis is a pretty good running back in his own right.”

Trent Scott will start at left tackle for Carolina. This will be Scott’s third start of the year. He didn’t allow a sack in either of his first two starts, according to PFF.

For the Packers, third-year cornerback Josh Jackson is a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks. With a short-handed roster, Green Bay had to list only five inactives. The others: quarterback Jordan Love, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) and tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion).

Receiver Malik Taylor, who was the only player on the roster listed as questionable, is active.

For Carolina, the other inactives are quarterback Will Grier, former Packers defensive back Natrell Jamerson, guard Dennis Daley and defensive end Austin Larkin.

