Packers Sizzle, Then Fizzle, But Beat Panthers

The Green Bay Packers improved to 11-3 by holding off the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love. On Saturday night against Carolina, the man Love was drafted to replace and a high school teammate propelled the Packers another step closer to earning homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

On the opening series, Aaron Rodgers threw his 40th touchdown pass – his NFL record third 40-touchdown season. Then, midway through the second quarter, Krys Barnes forced a fumble that powered a 14-point swing. Those plays loomed large in Green Bay’s 24-16 victory over the Panthers.

Aaron Jones was the offensive star for the Packers, who survived a prolonged offensive funk to win their fourth consecutive game since a loss at Indianapolis on Nov. 22. What looked like a blowout wasn’t secure until Kingsley Keke and Preston Smith forced intentional grounding and Teddy Bridgewater threw incomplete on fourth-and-4.

With an 11-3 record, Green Bay will be keen observers on Sunday as New Orleans (10-3) hosts Kansas City (12-1). The Packers and Saints lead the charge in the NFC and Drew Brees will be back at quarterback for New Orleans.

Jones carried 20 times for 145 yards to carry the load. Rodgers was 21-of-29 passing for 143 yards. He threw for one touchdown pass and ran for another, but the mediocre numbers won't help his MVP candidacy. He will need to be much better next Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans.

With Green Bay nursing a 21-13 lead, Mason Crosby did what he did last week at Detroit: Kick a long, clutch field goal. His 51-yarder, set up by Rodgers’ third-down completion of 22 yards to Allen Lazard, made it a two-score game with 3:39 to play. The Packers had punted on five consecutive series after a red-hot start. Even this scoring drive was a bit of a disappointment, though, as Rodgers was sacked for fourth time of the night to thwart what could have been a game-clinching touchdown drive. Still, the points were just what the doctor ordered.

Carolina answered with a field goal to make it 24-16 with 2:04 remaining. A 40-yard catch and run by D.J. Moore, who bounced off linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive back Chandon Sullivan, gave Carolina a first down at the 15. Instead of going for a touchdown, coach Matt Rhule instantly sent on the field-goal unit to make it a one-score game with the 2-minute timeout in hand.

Green Bay couldn’t run out the clock – Rodgers was sacked for the fifth time of the night on third-and-4 – and JK Scott’s punt was almost blocked by Adarius Taylor. Carolina needed to go 80 yards in 55 seconds but went backward on the intentional grounding.

A huge moment came in the second quarter. With Green Bay leading 14-3, the Panthers had the Packers on their heels. On fourth-and-1, Carolina hurried to the line and Rodney Smith blew through a big hole for a 12-yard gain to the 1. The Panthers hurried to the line again and Bridgewater tried to dive over the pile. Instead, as he extended toward the goal line, Barnes – who starred with Love at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif. – knocked the ball loose. Kevin King scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 48 yards to Carolina’s 47.

Given a short field, the Packers pounced to make it 21-3. Jones got the ball on the final five plays, punctuated by his high-stepping 8-yard touchdown run. At that point, the game looked like a laugher.

The Packers scored to open the game. Jones had a 46-yard run on third-and-1 to set up Rodgers’ historic touchdown. On first down from the 1, he found tight end Robert Tonyan all alone in the flat. It was touchdown No. 40. There have been 14 such seasons in NFL history. Rodgers has three of them. For Tonyan, it extended his touchdown streak to five games.

Green Bay scored again on its next possession to make it 14-3. Its third-down offense remained red hot. After going 8-of-11 last week, it started 4-of-4. Rodgers moved the chains on third-and-7 and third-and-1 with passes to Davante Adams. Finally, on third-and-goal from the 6, Rodgers scrambled for the touchdown.

The Packers’ offense, which entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL in scoring with 31.5 points per game, went into a coma after scoring touchdowns on its first three drives to lead 21-3.

Carolina took advantage, with Bridgewater’s 13-yard scramble cutting the margin to 21-10 with 5:15 left in the third quarter. After Green Bay’s fifth consecutive possession ended in a punt, the Panthers drove to another field goal to make it 21-13 with 8:39 remaining.