Jets, Who Could Want Rodgers, Hire Hackett

The New York Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett, who helped build an offensive powerhouse with the Green Bay Packers, to be their offensive coordinator.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Jets entered the offseason needing a quarterback and an offensive coordinator. They got their offensive coordinator on Thursday. Could the quarterback be far behind?

According to reports, former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been hired to be the Jets’ new offensive coordinator. Hackett failed to make it through even one season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but has an impressive track record and a strong relationship with a certain quarterback.

That quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, continues to ponder his playing future. Given the direction general manager Brian Gutekunst intends to take with the rest of the roster and his belief in Jordan Love, Rodgers could be traded and New York would be a logical destination regardless of coordinator.

Hackett, one of more than 15 candidates to interview, could make the Big Apple an incredibly enticing option for Rodgers should he decide to play in 2023.

Hackett was part of coach Matt LaFleur’s original staff in 2019. During his three seasons as coordinator, the Packers went 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 to become the only team in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of 13-plus wins. After a couple so-so seasons, Rodgers returned to the top of the game with MVPs in 2020 and 2021. The Packers led the NFL in scoring in 2020 – thanks to perhaps the best red-zone attack the league has ever seen – and were ninth in 2021.

That success put Hackett on track to be a head coach. His departure was a reason for Green Bay’s offensive downfall in 2022.

“Definitely,” Rodgers said in 2021 when asked if Hackett is a future head coach. “Look, he’s been around the game forever. He’s got an incredible passion, he has a great football mind, he’s an incredible teacher. I definitely see him as head coach material.”

Hackett is four years older than Rodgers, making him more of a contemporary than many of the players in the locker room, which is something he’d appreciate.

“It makes a big difference — not just a culture difference,” Rodgers said last season. “It’s the energy that he brings. It’s unbelievable sometimes. Because we talk, at night especially on Mondays and Tuesdays, about things. I know the work that he puts in. To see him get up there every Wednesday and Friday (at the front of the offensive meeting room) and bring that energy, it’s what you need. It really is. I mean, he does a fantastic job.”

The Jets finished 7-10 in 2022, their struggles running parallel to those endured by second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in 2021. The Jets are ready to move on and will be looking for a veteran.

That quarterback will be joining a quality roster. Receiver Garrett Wilson is the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the year and cornerback “Sauce” Gardner is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Running back Breece Hall provides an explosive threat in the backfield, and the defense finished fourth in points allowed.

Rodgers spoke highly of Jets coach Robert Saleh before the teams met in London this year.

“They’re coached really well, they fly around to the football and I’m not surprised they’re 3-2,” Rodgers said. “The kind of leader that Saleh is, when they get some players in – and they obviously to their football team this last year and got a lot better – it’s not surprising to me they’re 3-2 and playing well.”

The Jets could be a quarterback away from being a legitimate contender. If the Packers and Rodgers decide a change is for the best, Hackett could be the trump card in the Jets’ favor.

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said before the Packers faced Hackett’s former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2020.

“I just knew Hack and I were going to bond. He’s become such a close confidant and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways. He’s incredible in front of the room. He brings a lot of great energy that’s really important to meetings that … maybe get long at times. Never feels that way with him in front of the room.

“Hack has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense. I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere. Unless I do.”

