Packers Are Betting Favorite To Acquire Elite Receiver

With nothing but youth behind free-agents-to-be Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, the Packers have a lot of questions at receiver. Could they make a huge trade?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are the betting favorite to acquire former All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins at BetOnline.

The Packers are a team shrouded in question marks headed into the 2023 season, and that’s not limited to whether it will be Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love at quarterback. It’s nothing but questions at receiver. Will Allen Lazard or Randall Cobb return in free agency? Are Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs poised to be the next big thing at receiver? Can fellow 2022 draft pick Samori Toure develop into a reliable threat?

Hopkins would help Green Bay’s offense take the next step after a season of struggles. Hopkins was an All-Pro in 2017, when he led the NFL in touchdown receptions, as well as 2018 and 2019. From 2018 through 2020, Hopkins topped 100 receptions each season.

However, injuries and a suspension limited him to 42 catches in 10 games in 2021 and 64 receptions in nine games in 2022. Out of 106 receptions the past two years, he broke one tackle.

Hopkins will turn 31 before training camp and is owed base salaries of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.92 million in 2024. Those could be renegotiated via an extension or restructure, but the Packers are entering another offseason of salary cap gymnastics and probably can’t afford to make a big-splash signing.

Here are the 10 teams with the shortest odds.

Green Bay Packers: +300

Kansas City Chiefs: +450

New England Patriots: +450

Baltimore Ravens: +700

New York Giants: +900

Chicago Bears: +900

Cleveland Browns: +1000

Dallas Cowboys: +1000

Los Angeles Chargers: +1000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1200

In a story tackling Hopkins’ trade value, SI.com’s Albert Breer projected it would take a Day 2 pick to pry him out of the desert.

