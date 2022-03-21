MVS, Sullivan Remain Unsigned as Week 2 of NFL Free Agency Begins

League-wide, most of the top free agents have been signed. Two starters who are available are receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As NFL free agency rolls into Week 2, two Green Bay Packers starters are still looking for a place to call home in 2022.

With height and speed, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a proven deep threat. Among receivers with at least 100 receptions since the start of the 2018 season, Valdes-Scantling ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 17.5 yards per receptions – a full yard better than anyone else. In 2020, he led the NFL in yards per catch (20.9) and 40-yard receptions (six) and tied for second in 40-yard touchdowns (four).

In 2021, he caught 26 passes (matching his career low) for 430 yards (career low) because he missed six games due to injuries. Previously, he had played in all 48 career games. After dropping 15 passes in his first three seasons, he didn’t drop any in 2021.

The other unsigned starter is Chandon Sullivan, the team’s primary slot defender the past two seasons. An undrafted free agent in 2018, the Packers grabbed him after he was released by Philadelphia after the 2019 draft.

Sullivan played in all 47 games in three seasons with the Packers, including 10 starts apiece in 2020 and 2021. Among slots, he ranked second in snaps per reception in 2020 and fourth in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. He had a career-high three interceptions in 2021.

Both players would serve useful roles if they returned. Valdes-Scantling is the stretch-the-field receiver the Packers would otherwise lack, and he knows the offense and has a rapport with Aaron Rodgers. Sullivan would provide key depth behind the potentially elite starting trio of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes. In fact, the only other corners under contract are the utterly unproven trio of Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento and Kiondre Thomas.

Two other key veterans remain unsigned.

Veteran right tackle Dennis Kelly proved to be a valuable addition when Billy Turner missed time late in the season with a knee injury. Turner was released to help the team deal with its cap issues, and a potential replacement, Elgton Jenkins, is coming off a torn ACL. Kelly, who turned 32 in January, not only would provide depth but perhaps take the pressure off to draft an offensive tackle with an early pick.

Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster provided quality run defense during his four seasons. Other than receiver, defensive line is Green Bay’s weakest position, a fact exacerbated by the January release of Kingsley Keke. Beyond Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, the other defensive linemen under contract are veteran Dean Lowry, 2021 fifth-round pick T.J. Slaton and 2021 undrafted free agent Jack Heflin.

Veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus also remains unsigned. Mercilus, or some other veteran addition, could be something the Packers revisit if they don’t find depth in the draft to add to the starting tandem of Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.

