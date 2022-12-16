Packers Embrace Potential Bitter Cold vs. Rams

It’s going to be really cold on Monday night when the Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams. “The cold is our friend.” Is that true?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready to give Mother Nature a cold embrace.

“I love when the weather turns and we get to have some Packer football weather,” Rodgers said after Thursday’s practice.

It will be “Packer football weather” on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. The forecast calls for a high of 19 and a low of 12. With the sun setting about three hours before kickoff, it will be about 15 at kickoff – or about 45 degrees colder than in Los Angeles.

That, theoretically, will give the Packers an edge in a must-win game.

“The cold is our friend,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Why?

“I think anytime the weather gets cold and the field gets cold, naturally, guys don’t move maybe at the same speed,” Rodgers said. “I feel like on our field, too, we have the advantage. We know where we’re going on a wet, cold field. That’s always been an advantage. Throwing the football has been an advantage for us in the weather, as well. I can’t put a specific finger on it. Most of us are not from here, but we just get a little bit better used to being in the cold I think because we practice outside.”

Oddly, the advantage of “Packer weather” is all in their heads. During the Rodgers era, the Packers are 5-5 when it’s 15 or colder at kickoff, according to Pro Football Reference. Rodgers is 4-4. One of those losses came in last year’s playoff game against the 49ers.

The Rams have no experience playing in the bitter cold. According to Pro Football Reference, the Rams have played five games with a kickoff temperature of 15 or colder. Their last game came at Lambeau Field … in 1992. Indomitable Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was 1 – one of five Rams who were alive.

Here’s where there could be a real advantage.

In last year’s playoffs, the Packers and 49ers were playing to keep their seasons alive. On Monday night, only the Packers have something to play for with their 5-8 record barely good enough to keep them in the playoff hunt. The Rams are 4-9.

Is it possible the Rams will get a taste of the cold – and a taste of trying to tackle bruising AJ Dillon – and simply try to survive the three hours that are to come?

Maybe, especially if Green Bay gets off to a hot start. Rodgers thought back to 2014, when the Packers were rolling to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game behind a lethal offense and ascending defense. At times, Rodgers felt like the offense’s dominance, combined with the weather, was too much to withstand for some opponents.

“Especially later in the season when teams have different records and there’s different motivations and things to play for, it can definitely (happen) if you start fast,” he said. “I did feel like there were times that year where we got into the second quarter, third quarter and teams are excited about getting back on the bus.”

The Packers could use any advantage they can get. They entered Week 15 of the NFL season stuck in 10th place in the NFC. Even if they sweep their final four games and end the regular season with a five-game winning streak, there’s no guarantee they will qualify for the playoffs.

The Rams, on the other hand, are destined to go from Super Bowl champions to missing the playoffs. They’ve been hit hard by injuries, including to Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Baker Mayfield will make his first start with the Rams. Last Christmas, on a 35-degree day at Lambeau, the Packers beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22 as Mayfield chucked four interceptions.

“You can’t get too warm on the sidelines,” Rodgers said. “You have to be wary of spending too much time in front of the heater because it becomes drastic once you go back on the field. The other part is the linemen have an innate toughness to them; they don’t wear sleeves, and I’ve always enjoyed going out there right away with those guys.

“The skill guys, let them stay on the sidelines in coats and by the heaters but whether it’s a TV timeout or not, once the ball changes hands, I like to run out there with the guys and just take in the cold and, by the time that 3 minutes of the commercial break goes by, I’m a little more accustomed to it.”

