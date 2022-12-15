Packers Activate Caleb Jones After Bout With Mono

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones from the non-football illness list on Wednesday.

Having been designated for return three weeks ago, Wednesday was the deadline to either shut down Jones for the season or to bring him back to the 53-man roster. While there’s no guarantee Jones will play in any of the remaining four games, being on the roster at least will allow him to practice for the rest of the season.

Jones landed on NFI on Oct. 1 because he had been stricken with mono, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He was designated for return on Nov. 23.

“It was literally maybe two, two-and-a-half weeks there I was actually under the weather,” Jones said. “It was one of those things where the body aches were the main thing. During that time, I didn’t do anything physical at all.”

Along with aches, pains and fatigue, the spleen can remain swelled for several weeks. A ruptured spleen is doctors’ biggest concern, so the promising prospect has been eased back into action.

At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, Jones measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds with 36-inch arms. His enormous reach is a, well, enormous advantage against pass rushers. The weight was a big issue, though, which is why he went undrafted despite being a three-year starter. He dropped about 30 pounds in Green Bay and quickly played to his, well, enormous potential.

Going undrafted “definitely fuels me a little bit,” Jones said during camp. “I can’t blame anybody but myself for where I ended up going in the draft and me being an undrafted guy. I didn’t show people that I can consistently take care of my weight and be an athlete and play with these guys that are running 4.4s or 4.5s. Now that I am at a good weight and now that I’m out here competing on a consistent basis, it plays in the back of my mind, ‘Yeah, I was undrafted.’ But that doesn’t mean anything. I’m going to make a name for myself, same as everybody else.”

Jones didn’t make the 53-man roster but was promoted to the 53-man roster after Week 1.

“Obviously, he’s got rare length and I think he’s one of those guys for as big as he is – everyone wants to talk about his size – he’s a little bit better foot athlete than I think people give him credit for,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said during training camp.

“We liked his play temperament coming out of college. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He’s made the most of his opportunities. He’s gotten himself in really good shape, probably the best shape he’s been in since high school. He’s done a really nice job, so I’m excited for him, among others, to get out there Friday and really have an opportunity to see what they can do.”

The Packers had 52 players on the roster so didn’t have to make a corresponding move. Jones gives the Packers 10 linemen on their 53.

