Skip to main content

Packers Sign One of Snoop Dogg’s Former Players

New Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon started two games on defense and was a standout on Rich Bisaccia's special teams with the Raiders.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed cornerback Keisean Nixon, a source said on Friday night.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction.

An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2019, Nixon played in 40 games with two starts in three seasons with the Raiders. He’s got one pass defensed on his professional resume. Pro Football Focus charged him with 19 completions in 24 targets (79.2 percent) in three seasons.

Most of his action on defense has come in the slot. The Packers need competition there after Chandon Sullivan, with 20 starts the past two seasons, signed with the Vikings. Beyond the top-flight projected starting three of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, the only corner with any experience is 2021 fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles, who played 37 defensive snaps as a rookie.

Nixon also could help on special teams. New Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia knows him well. Nixon had a team-high nine tackles on special teams as a rookie and nine more the past two seasons.

A junior-college transfer, Nixon intercepted two passes as a junior and tied for the team lead with nine passes defensed as a senior.

At South Carolina’s pro day before the 2019 draft, he measured 5-foot-10 1/4, ran his 40 in 4.42 seconds and posted a 32.5-inch vertical jump.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

A native of Compton, Calif., he played for rapper Snoop Dogg in the Snoop Youth Football League. Snoop gave Nixon a shoutout following a pick-six his junior season.

“The SYFL was all the inner-city kids that were athletes. … No matter their backgrounds. No matter what type of money they come from,” Nixon told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “Snoop made sure every kid could play. It was cheap for kids to play, so it was athletes everywhere.”

He added: “When I think back on it, the SYFL really bred me to be who I am today,” Nixon said. “It made you a man. … It taught you how to be tough. Everybody really came from nothing.”

He is the nephew of the legendary rapper.

“He talks to me every week. He’s famous to y’all. He’s not famous to me,” Nixon said.

Nixon wasn’t the only one of Snoop’s players to make it to the NFL.

“Since I was little, grew up playing against top dudes like JuJu Smith [Schuster], John Ross," Nixon said. “Growing up playing against dudes like that, so the competition level has always been there.”

Packers Free Agents

USATSI_17226590

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Chiefs)

USATSI_17303648

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (signed with Bears)

USATSI_16873959

TE Robert Tonyan (re-signed with Packers)

USATSI_17393675

RT Dennis Kelly

USATSI_17922986

G Lucas Patrick (signed with Bears)

USATSI_17207387

DT Tyler Lancaster

USATSI_17167684

OLB Whitney Mercilus

USATSI_17419569

ILB De’Vondre Campbell (re-signed with Packers)

USATSI_16887546

ILB Oren Burks (signed with 49ers)

USATSI_17085751

CB Rasul Douglas (re-signed with Packers to form potential no-fly zone)

USATSI_17419520

CB Chandon Sullivan (signed with Vikings)

USATSI_17167781

CB Kevin King

USATSI_17351721

P Corey Bojorquez (replaced by Pat O’Donnell)

USATSI_17349268

S Henry Black (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)

USATSI_16665750

OLB Chauncey Rivers (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_15326462
News

Packers Sign One of Snoop Dogg’s Former Players

By Bill Huber6 minutes ago
USATSI_17250055
News

Pros/Cons of Big-Name Receiver Options for Packers

By Bill Huber1 hour ago
USATSI_17419520
News

Slot Corner Chandon Sullivan Signs with Vikings

By Bill Huber6 hours ago
USATSI_16605037
News

Seven Under-the-Radar Receiver Options for Packers

By Bill Huber10 hours ago
USATSI_17116158
News

Reed’s Contract Includes Four Void Years

By Bill HuberMar 24, 2022
USATSI_13901734
News

Did Packers ‘Inquire’ About Seahawks Stars Lockett, Metcalf?

By Bill HuberMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17236858
News

Pro Football Network Two-Round Mock Starts with Receiver

By Bill HuberMar 24, 2022
USATSI_16837877
News

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Leaves Packers for Chiefs

By Bill HuberMar 24, 2022
USATSI_11650003
News

Could Packers Replace Davante with DeVante?

By Bill HuberMar 24, 2022