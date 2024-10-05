Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Rams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With 10 players on the injury report as questionable, doubtful or out, the Green Bay Packers made a few roster moves on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s the weekly story on the transactions that were made and not made.
Suspended: WR Romeo Doubs
The Packers suspended receiver Romeo Doubs for “conduct detrimental to the team.”
Here is that news, based on a story we broke on Friday night.
Elevated: TE Andrew Beck
With tight end Luke Musgrave unable to practice all week and questionable with an ankle injury, veteran Andrew Beck was promoted for the first time this season.
The Packers were down to Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims as tight ends on the 53-man roster.
After playing in 51 games for the Denver Broncos from 2019 through 2022, Beck played in 15 games with 12 starts for the Houston Texans last year. He caught 11 passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns and carried five times for 3 yards and one touchdown.
“He is nice in terms of some of the things that we’re talking about, he’s done them or he’s lived them,” tight ends coach John Dunn said recently. “So, it’s not always coming from the coach, it’s maybe some advice of what he’s gone through. ‘If this, then that,’ or those little nuances.
“It’s always nice when you can get some guys who have been there and done it who can add to whatever the coaching point may be. Great dude, works his tail off, really smart, brings a lot to the room.”
A Pro Bowl alternate, Beck’s claim to fame is returning a kickoff for a touchdown last year against Jacksonville. He became the heaviest player with a kickoff-return touchdown in NFL history.
Beck got the nod over Messiah Swinson. Swinson opened the season on Green Bay’s practice squad but was signed to Carolina’s 53-man roster. The Panthers released him and the Packers brought him back to the practice squad on Sept. 24.
Elevated: CB Robert Rochell
With Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine inactive last week and questionable on this week’s injury report, the Packers elevated Robert Rochell for a third consecutive week.
Alexander missed the Minnesota game with a groin injury but practiced on Thursday and Friday. Valentine missed the last two games with an ankle injury but practiced all week as limited participation.
“Carrington is one of the top competitors I’ve been around at the corner position,” defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley said. “He tackles well, gets off blocks, he’s competitive, smart, and football means a lot to him. So, whenever he gets back out there, I’m sure it’s going to give us a big lift.”
At the time of the injury, Valentine and Eric Stokes were in a timeshare at corner.
The Rams are down their two premier receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Rochell played 23 snaps on special teams and had a tackle in each game. This is the final time the Packers can elevate Rochell. If he’s needed again, he’ll have to be signed to the 53-man roster.
Not Elevated: WR Julian Hicks
Without Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson (doubtful; ankle), the Packers chose not to elevate either of their practice-squad receivers, Julian Hicks or Cornelius Johnson.
Green Bay’s got four receivers on the 53-man roster available for Sunday with Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath. They will lean on those four, tight end Tucker Kraft and the running game against the Rams.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Rams: Five keys | Packers-Rams final injury report | NFC North power rankings and previews | Reintroducing Colby Wooden | Jayden Reed chasing NFL history | Packers among favorites to acquire All-Pro | Jordan Love struggled under pressure | Brayden Narveson remains confident | Packers dodge bullet with Christian Watson | Davante Adams next-team odds | Packers-Rams: What channel and what to know | What’s next at kicker after workouts? | On SI NFL power rankings | Consensus NFL power rankings | Packers at Rams matchups