Packers Among Favorites to Acquire Receiver (Not Davante Adams)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are among the betting favorites to acquire a potential Hall of Fame receiver.
No, it’s not Davante Adams.
Actually, the Packers are long shots to re-acquire Adams, the All-Pro receiver they traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 season.
Rather, the Packers have the seventh-shortest odds to trade for five-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the elite big-play threats in NFL history.
Assuming Hill is traded, the next-team odds at SportsBetting.ag are:
Kansas City Chiefs: +300
Baltimore Ravens: +400
Pittsburgh Steelers: +600
Washington Commanders: +800
New York Jets: +1000
New Orleans Saints: +1200
Green Bay Packers: +1400
Buffalo Bills: +1800
Arizona Cardinals: +1800
The Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are +5000.
The Chiefs’ favorite status is obvious. Hill had 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in six seasons with Kansas City. The Chiefs have been hammered by injuries, including Rashee Rice’s significant knee injury last week.
That’s left the two-time defending Super Bowl champions with first-round pick Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Micole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster at receiver for Patrick Mahomes.
In their quest to get over the hump in the AFC, the Ravens’ receiver corps could use an upgrade, too, with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor atop their depth chart.
The Steelers’ top receiver is George Pickens, and he’s joined by Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin.
Following the trade of Jahan Dotson to the Eagles, impressive rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is throwing passes to Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and rookie Luke McCaffrey.
The Packers’ receiver corps is arguably the strength of the roster.
Second-year player Jayden Reed ranks among the league leaders in receiving yards and yards per catch.
Romeo Doubs was fourth in the NFL in red-zone touchdowns last year and had big games against the Cowboys and 49ers in the playoffs.
Christian Watson, who will miss Sunday’s game at the Rams with an ankle injury, has game-breaking size and speed.
Dontayvion Wicks ranks No. 1 in the NFL at beating man coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
Speedy Bo Melton and physical Malik Heath are proven, valuable role players.
Last year, the Packers were considered buyers going into the trade deadline. Instead, general manager sent Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills for a third-round pick.
This year’s NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5. That’s after Week 9.
The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins a month before the 2022 NFL Draft. The 30-year-old rewarded the Dolphins with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 and 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, when he led the league in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Hill caught seven passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in the opener but was limited to three catches by Buffalo in Week 2, when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. Without Tagovailoa, Hill has a combined seven receptions for 53 yards the last two weeks.
Miami has lost three in a row but Hill, unlike Adams, said he prefers to stay with the Dolphins.
“I’m just focused on right here and right now. We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it,” Hill said when asked about trade speculation on Wednesday. “We’ve got a great situation here. My family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. So, we’ve got a beautiful situation here, man ... We all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens.
“Moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here.”
Among active players, he is eighth in receptions, seventh in receiving yards, fifth in receiving touchdowns and fourth in total touchdowns.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Rams Thursday injury report | Jordan Love struggled under pressure | Brayden Narveson remains confident | Packers dodge bullet with Christian Watson | Davante Adams next-team odds | Packers-Rams: What channel and what to know | What’s next at kicker after workouts? | On SI NFL power rankings | Consensus NFL power rankings | Packers at Rams matchups