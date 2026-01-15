Packers 2025 Season Report Card: Grading Jordan Love, Quarterbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love has been the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback for three seasons. In producing the best season of his career, he led the team to the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

As we’ve done for years, our postseason report cards are graded on a salary-cap curve. Managing the salary cap is a critical factor, so a team’s high-priced players must produce.

Note: All salary-cap figures are from OverTheCap.com. Advanced stats are from Pro Football Focus, Next Gen Stats and Sports Info Solutions.

Jordan Love

2025 cap charge of $29,722,437 ranked 13th at the position.

For the salary-cap price of what’s essentially a middle-of-the-road starter, Jordan Love finished fifth in passer rating, seventh in yards per attempt, seventh in touchdown percentage, fifth in interception percentage and 11th in completion percentage.

In 2024, he threw 425 passes with 63.1 percent accuracy and 25 touchdowns vs. 11 interceptions. In 2025, he threw 439 passes with 66.3 percent accuracy and 23 touchdowns vs. six interceptions. So much for being an inaccurate and mistake-prone quarterback.

During the regular season, Love tied for third in the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks. He might have done it again in the wild-card game had Jayden Reed not dropped an explosive gain in the closing moments against Chicago.

“I thought he played his ass off. I really did,” coach Matt LaFleur said immediately after the game. “He was out there competing. We obviously didn’t do enough around him. There were a couple of situations where, whether it’s a bad play call or bad protection, but I can’t say enough great things about Jordan Love.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he missed two games in 2024 and two more in 2025, it would not be fair to call him an injury-prone quarterback. After dealing with an injured thumb for most of the first half of the season, he showed his toughness by playing through an injured left shoulder. He missed the final two games of the regular season with a concussion, though that’s hardly a sign of weakness.

He still doesn’t run as much as he could or should. He’s bad under pressure; of 44 quarterbacks who were pressured on at least 50 dropbacks, Love finished 37th in completion percentage, 38th in yards per attempt and tied with Kyler Murray for last with zero touchdown passes.

The Packers’ chances of a last-play win on Saturday were remote, but you absolutely, positively can’t drop a shotgun snap. You’d like him to be more of a leader, too.

“I’ve never been a big rah-rah guy giving any crazy speeches, pep talks, but it’s something I’ve tried to grow into that role and get better at,” Love said before the playoff game. “But I’ve always focused on trying to lead by example and just go out there and put in the work and showcase through that.”

Ultimately, Love has been a starter for three seasons, and each of those landed in the playoffs. He’s the darling of the analytical stats like EPA, but the only things that matter are points on the scoreboard and wins in the standings. Something just hasn’t quite added up, which is part of the reason why the team has been saddled with the seventh seed in each season.

Maybe in 2026, whoever is coaching the team should let it rip with Love throwing to Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft.

By the way, the inexpensive years – a relative term, obviously – of the contract are over. Love’s cap number will rise to about $36.1 million in 2026 and $44.0 million in 2027. His level of play must rise, as well.

Grade: B

Malik Willis

2025 cap charge of $1,408,650 ranked 58th at the position.

Malik Willis was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, and the Packers acquired him for a seventh-round pick at the end of training camp in 2024. The stats are amazing.

With Tennessee: 11 games, three starts. 53.0 percent, zero touchdowns, three interceptions, 5.3 yards per attempt, 49.4 passer rating.

With Green Bay: 11 games, three starts. 78.7 percent, six touchdowns, zero interceptions, 10.9 yards per attempt, 134.6 passer rating.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024 and 2025, there were 115 individual seasons in which a quarterback threw at least 35 passes and started at least one game. Yes, that’s an incredibly small sample size. Nonetheless, Willis in 2025 ranked first in passer rating (145.5), first in completion percentage (85.7) and first in yards per attempt (12.1). Willis in 2024 ranked second in passer rating (124.8), second in yards per attempt (10.2) and third in completion percentage (74.1).

Added together, 61 quarterbacks threw at least 89 passes in those seasons. Willis was first in passer rating (134.6; Lamar Jackson was second at 113.5), first in completion percentage (78.7; Tua Tagovailoa was second at 70.4) and first in yards per attempt (10.9; Jackson was second at 8.7).

Willis was 30-of-35 passing this season. Two of the incompletions were drops. Playing through an injured throwing shoulder for as long as he could, he was absolutely sensational in giving the Packers even a remote chance to beat the Ravens in Week 17.

Mix in his ability to make things happen on the run, it’s no wonder why Willis is going to get a chance to start for some other team in free agency.

“You are only what you can put on tape, and that’s the truth about it,” Willis said before Week 18. “It doesn’t matter what my opinion was or what may have been or may have not been, so who knows? All you can do is continue to work hard and when your opportunity arises, you try to do your best to put it out there.”

Grade: A.

