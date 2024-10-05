Packers at Rams: Preview And Five Keys
The Green Bay Packers will try to get back on track on Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Rams, an opponent they’ve dominated in recent years.
Green Bay has beaten the Rams each of the last four years, though all of those games were at Lambeau Field. The Rams haven’t beaten Green Bay since Oct. 28, 2018, when Mike McCarthy was Green Bay’s coach and the Rams played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Both teams are coming off tough losses. The Packers lost 31-29 to division rival Minnesota Vikings after a slow start, something they’ll look to avoid on Sunday. The Rams, meanwhile, suffered a 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears, managing only one touchdown against a stout Bears defense.
Statistically, the Packers hold an advantage on both sides of the ball. Green Bay’s offense ranks third in the NFL, while the Rams sit at 19th. Defensively, the Packers rank 19th, while the Rams are struggling, sitting second-to-last at 31st.
The Rams once again will be without their star receivers, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, which continues to be a significant concern for LA’s offense.
“Yeah, that’s tough when you lose your top two guys and two guys that are premier receivers in this league,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week, “but they still got the guy delivering the football that’s one of the best in the business.”
That guy delivering the football is Matthew Stafford, who is 10th all-time in passing yards. He will have to rely on targets like Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Tyler Johnson to fill the void.
The Packers have their own issues at receiver, with Christian Watson (ankle) and Romeo Doubs (personal) doubtful.
A key storyline at this time last week was quarterback Jordan Love's knee. Love led a furious fourth-quarter comeback in the loss to the Vikings, was full participation at practice on Thursday and Friday, and wasn’t listed on the final injury report.
“Knee’s feeling fine. Body in general is typical postgame soreness, took a couple hits, things like that, but three days later, body is feeling better,” he said.
Still, Green Bay’s offensive line will need to protect Love on Sunday, giving him enough time to make his throws without putting extra strain on his knee.
With both teams looking to rebound from losses, this game could come down to which offense can find its rhythm first and which defense can step up when it matters most.
Here are five keys to the game.
One: Jordan Love’s Performance Under Pressure
Jordan Love’s health will be a key factor. The Packers’ offensive line will need to keep him well-protected, allowing him to settle into a rhythm without taking too many hits.
Love’s ability to handle pressure and stay mobile will be crucial, particularly against the Rams' aggressive pass rush. NFC Rookie of the Month Jared Verse has only one sack but ranks second in pass-rush win rate among edge defenders, according to Pro Football Focus.
“He’s twitchy, violent, and relentless. I think he’s going to be a very, very good player for a long time in this league,” LaFleur said.
Verse, along with other Rams defenders, will be looking to disrupt Love, but if Green Bay’s line can keep him upright, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to the Rams’ pass defense, which is 32nd in yards allowed per attempt and 31st in opponent passer rating.
Love struggled under pressure last week.
Two: Rams Without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp
The absence of the Rams’ top receivers, Nacua and Kupp, is a significant blow to their offense. Stafford will need to rely on lesser-known options, though Atwell and Whittington had productive games against the Bears.
Green Bay’s secondary, particularly safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Jaire Alexander, if he returns to the lineup, will aim to capitalize on these matchups and force Stafford into uncomfortable throws.
McKinney has been particularly impactful this season, leading the league with four interceptions, one in each game, showcasing his ability to exploit mistakes. Pressuring Stafford and limiting his options will be crucial to stifling the Rams’ passing game.
Three: Defense Must Capitalize on Opportunities
While the Packers' defense has been inconsistent, their ability to make big plays could turn the tide in this game. Defensive end Rashan Gary can be a disruptive force, and applying pressure on Stafford will be critical, especially with the Rams’ depleted receiving corps.
“We got to move him around and we got to see how teams are going to come out and protect against us, and then counter that and change things up in the game,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said of Gary, who has only one sack. “If they’re doing one thing to take him away, we got to find another way to get him involved.”
Turnovers and timely stops could make all the difference, especially against a Rams offense that has struggled to put up points without its stars.
Four: Stopping Kyren Williams, a Dual-Threat Force
Rams running back Kyren Williams has scored a rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games, dating back to last season. While he’s recognized for his impressive running ability, he’s a valuable asset in the passing game, as well. As a premier young running back in the league, he’s only getting better after a standout rookie season.
“Kyren Williams, he’s one of the toughest runners in the league, in my opinion,” LaFleur said.
Expect the Rams to rely heavily on him early in this game against a Packers defense that has been vulnerable against the run.
Five: Packers Receivers Must Step Up
The Packers could be without two of their best receivers, Watson and Doubs. Their likely absences are significant. Watson is a dynamic playmaker for Green Bay, capable of stretching the field and making big plays. Doubs is a premier red-zone threat.
This injury opens the door for an increased workload for Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath.
Reed brings the agility and speed to be a versatile threat. He entered the week ranked sixth in receiving yards. Wicks, who had two touchdowns last week, is a high-quality route runner. So long as he shakes off some early-season drops, he could provide crucial contributions in the passing game.
More Green Bay Packers News
