Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 4?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers remain in the Top 10 of Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power rankings after Week 4.
But just barely.
After back-to-back wins over the Colts and Titans moved the Packers to No. 7, their loss to the Vikings on Sunday moved them to 10th in our Consensus Power Rankings, which take eight national power rankings and combine them into one super-duper power ranking. The Steelers were 11th; Green Bay was ranked ahead of Pittsburgh in five of the eight rankings.
The Kansas City Chiefs remain No. 1, with the top spot in six of eight rankings. The Vikings, who held off the Packers 31-29, are No. 2 with the top spot in the other two rankings. The Detroit Lions are third, making the NFC North the only division with three top-10 teams.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings.
Sports Illustrated: 4th
SI.com’s Conor Orr dropped Green Bay just one spot in his rankings because he liked what he saw from Jordan Love after a two-game absence.
“One feels as good about the Packers as we do teams that are 3-1, or 4-0 for that matter. I’m willing to discard Green Bay’s opening loss in Brazil to greed and ridiculousness on behalf of the Packers’ employing agency and we can write off this weekend’s loss to Minnesota as Jordan Love knocking off some rust. Even when knocking off said rust – there were some undoubtedly bad moments – he can manipulate a defense with his eyes better than most active QBs in the NFL.”
NFL.com: 9th
The Packers fell a couple spots from No. 11. Eric Edholm thought Jordan Love’s toughness was “remarkable,” even if the injury impacted his accuracy.
“The Packers shot themselves repeatedly in the foot with penalties, missed field goals, pass-protection issues, dropped passes and turnovers. But even with all of that, they were a few plays from pulling an all-time comeback. That’s a frustrating loss to a division rival, but by no means a crushing defeat. They can rebound.”
CBS: 10th
The Packers are down two spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings. “Jordan Love was back, but it was clear he was rusty early in the loss to the Vikings. The defense certainly wasn't as good as it has been, which is a concern.”
Pro Football Talk: 10th
The Packers are down from No. 6. Wrote Mike Florio: “Someone should have talked Jordan Love into waiting another week or two.”
ESPN: 11th
The Packers are unchanged from last week.
This week’s theme is the biggest problem on defense. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky picked the pass rush. While the pressure rate is excellent, “Quarterbacks (are) averaging 3.04 seconds before throwing, second most in the league. Green Bay's pass rush win rate of 27.3 percent is the lowest in the league.”
Fox Sports: 11th
Green Bay’s seven-spot fall in Dave Helman’s rankings was the sharpest of the eight national polls. “If that was Jordan Love’s first game back from injury, I’m not too worried about the Packers in the big picture. He made too many mistakes, but he also racked up yards and points on a buzzsaw of a defense.”
Yahoo: 11th
The Packers moved up one spot in their narrow defeat to the Vikings. Wrote Frank Schwab: “The Packers are 0-2 with Jordan Love starting and 2-0 with Malik Willis starting. Go figure. The Packers will be fine, but being two games behind the Vikings, with Minnesota having the head-to-head road win, isn’t how they wanted September to go.”
The Athletic: 13th
The Packers are down from No. 7 last week.
Josh Kendall’s weekly rankings focus on the rookies. He had Javon Bullard as Green Bay’s most impactful rookie. “The continued production from the 2023 draft class of pass catchers — Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks — means the Packers may have been due a miss or two this year.”
This Week’s Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams’ average ranking is 23rd, with a high-water mark of 20th at Fox Sports.
They are No. 23 at Sports Illustrated. Wrote Orr of the bruised-and-battered Rams:
“If the Rams can simply hang on until the cavalry arrives, I’m not backing off my prediction that this team will make the playoffs. Not yet. I liked what I saw out of preseason favorite Jordan Whittington and we could see Matthew Stafford’s importance come into play as he brings another young receiver into the fold. The Packers aren’t what you’d want as a get-right opponent but the Raiders loom after an early bye.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Kansas City (10), 2, Minnesota (18), 3, Detroit (27), 4, Buffalo (39), 5, Baltimore (50), 6, Houston (52), 7, Tampa Bay (53), 8, Washington (64), 9, San Francisco (70), 10 Green Bay (79).
