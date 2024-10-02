Where Are Packers in Davante Adams’ Next-Team Odds?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Davante Adams wants out of Las Vegas. With the Raiders not serious Super Bowl contenders with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, the former Green Bay Packers superstar is seeking a trade.
At Bet Online, the Packers were +1000 to acquire Adams, the sixth-shortest odds behind the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.
Those odds have taken a dramatic shift. By Wednesday morning, the Packers were +1600. By midday Wednesday, those odds had shifted again, though an Adams-Aaron Rodgers reunion remains the betting favorite.
New York Jets: -150 (by implied probability, that’s 60 percent).
New Orleans Saints: +300.
Washington Commanders: +300.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +700.
Kansas City Chiefs: +1200.
Dallas Cowboys: +1200.
Baltimore Ravens: +1800.
Arizona Cardinals: +1800.
San Francisco 49ers: +1800.
Buffalo Bills: +2000.
Atlanta Falcons: +2500.
Seattle Seahawks: +2500.
Los Angeles Chargers: +2500.
Los Angeles Rams: +2500.
Green Bay Packers: +2500 (by implied probability, Green Bay was 9.1 percent at +1000 and 3.9 percent at +2500).
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are among the teams at +5000.
It stands to reason that Adams could wind up in New York alongside Rodgers given their prolific history together. The Jets are in win-now mode, with Adams and Garrett Wilson potentially providing a dynamic duo.
Adams’ contract is expensive – his base salary for this season is $16.89 million – but the Jets are almost $17 million below the cap, according to OverTheCap.com.
The Packers probably have the cap space to make a deal – they’re about $14.3 million beneath the cap – but the post-Adams receiver depth chart is strong with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks leading the way.
Unable to secure a contract extension after earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, Adams wanted out and the Raiders were a great fit. They were coming off a 10-7 season and were led by quarterback Derek Carr, Adams’ close friend and college teammate.
On March 17, 2022, the Packers sent Adams to the Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks.
However, the Raiders went 6-11 in 2022 and dumped Carr after the season.
In 17 games last season, Adams caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns and the Raiders finished 8-9.
This offseason, Adams was a guest on Raiders star Maxx Crosby’s podcast. Asked if he had any regrets about asking for a trade, Adams said:
“At the time when I was (in Green Bay), I hadn’t necessarily seen enough to say this is for sure what I should do," Adams said. "But in hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a f***ing baller, man. I’m so happy for him.
“I haven’t really had a chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point like, ‘I definitely don’t regret changing [teams], but I’m super-proud of what you’ve done. If there’s a way I could pull you over here and drag you with me like that, that would’ve been cool, too.’
“Obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don’t regret what I did but, at the same time, it’s definitely you look back on it like, ‘Damn, that boy kind of balling right now.’”
Adams is under contract through the 2026 season, though it’s basically a year-to-year deal with a $35.64 million base salary in 2025 and $36.64 million in 2026. Whoever acquires Adams almost certainly will do so after agreeing to a new contract with the receiver who will turn 32 on Christmas Eve.
“All I can control is the next thing that I’m on to,” Adams said on Up & Adams. “I’m going to get up in a minute and go get a nice workout in and that’s all I can control.”
The Adams trade winds were fueled by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce liking an Instagram post about Adams being traded.
“I haven’t heard from him [Pierce]. I haven’t talked to him,” Adams said. “Honestly, it’s hard to comment on. But it’s one of those situations where I just keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that.
“But, there’s been no communication with anyone from the team since that became a thing. It’s just the weekly, ‘What’s up with Tae?’ thing. There’s always some sort of drama but, at the end of the day, 1-7 doesn’t create any of it.”
Rodgers and Adams made sweet music together. In terms of quarterback-to-receiver touchdowns, Rodgers and Adams rank No. 1 on the franchise’s career list.
“I told him in the locker room, the thing that I will miss 20 years down the line is moments where you make a subtle adjustment, you look over at the guy and it’s a stud like 17 and he just went like this (head nod),” Rodgers said after a victory at Chicago in 2021. “Like the whole body started tingling. I just knew it was going to be one of those special plays.”
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Rams Wednesday injury report | Packers-Rams: What channel and what to know | What’s next at kicker after workouts? | On SI NFL power rankings | Consensus NFL power rankings | Packers at Rams matchups | Packers working out veteran running backs | Rams crushed by injuries | Three Overreactions | Modest McKinney making history | Latest Packers injuries news