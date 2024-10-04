Packers Friday Injury Update: Edgerrin Cooper Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Friday’s practice started exactly like Thursday’s, with the rookie rehabbing in the back corner of the Don Hutson Center alongside other injured players.
However, as the team cranked up its warmup with a series of running drills, Cooper lined up alongside fellow linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to do some low-impact sprints. Cooper then put on his helmet, joined the team huddle and went outside for the start of practice on Clarke Hinkle Field.
Receiver Christian Watson (ankle), receiver Romeo Doubs (personal), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) were the four players who did not practice.
Coach Matt LaFleur will reveal the injury report on Friday afternoon. Watson and Wyatt – who had a boot on his right foot as he walked into the Hutson Center – almost certainly will be ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.
The status of Doubs is a mystery. Doubs wasn’t present for Thursday’s practice, either. Afterward, LaFleur said “I would hope so” when asked if Doubs would return on Friday.
Was it possible he might not be available for the game?
“I don’t know. We’ll take it one day at a time,” LaFleur said.
With injuries to Watson and Musgrave and Doubs’ uncertain status, the Packers could be short-handed on offense against the Rams. Jordan Love might have to rely on receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Tucker Kraft to move the ball through the air.
Julian Hicks is one of three receivers on the practice squad. He spent the entire offseason and training camp with the team so could be in line to be elevated to the gameday roster.
Whether Cooper actually plays against the Rams remains to be seen, but it was good news to see him headed out for practice.
A second-round pick after an All-American final season at Texas A&M, Cooper sat out the entire three-game preseason with a hip injury. That’s the injury that limited Cooper at Wednesday’s practice and kept him off the field on Thursday.
While Cooper is the fourth linebacker on the depth chart and has played only 57 defensive snaps, he is second among rookie off-the-ball linebackers with 13 tackles (including special teams).
He played a season-high 21 snaps against the Vikings on Sunday and had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
“He can accelerate at a really high level,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday. “I mean he can fly. He got a little bit banged up in that game or he was going to play more and more and more, which is what we need from him.
“He is a dynamic athlete who is highly instinctual and is physical. It’s just like we’ve talked about, he missed the preseason. Now he’s kind of been in and out. We need to go. He needs to be healthy, he needs to practice and we need him to play, and I’m excited about that when it happens.”
This story will be updated after practice with the Packers’ injury report. For now, here was the injury report from Thursday.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle),
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DT Kenny Clark (toe), DT Jonathan Ford (calf; IR/designated to return), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle).
Full: QB Jordan Love (knee).
Rams Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), DE Larrell Murchison (forearm/foot).
Limited: CB Darious Williams (hamstring), WR Demarcus Robinson (hip).
