Carolina Panthers predicted to pick 'cornerstone' edge rusher with 8th overall pick
The Carolina Panthers could have the opportunity to reshape their abysmal defense last year. Though their run defense was the worst in the league, the fact that their pass rush was 29th in the NFL cannot be overlooked. This happens to be a deep draft class for edge rushers, something that GM Dan Morgan should be all over.
The Panthers can draft Abdul Carter if they're somehow so lucky, but if not, they can get Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Mike Green, or Nic Scourton at some point in the first round and have a potential star in the making. In the latest mock draft from SI's Bryan Fischer, they land the Georgia edge that Fischer believes can be a key piece to a defense.
"It would be a big surprise if Carolina gave any thought to going offense atop the first round given all their issues on the defensive side of the ball," Fischer said. "Walker is just the kind of impactful pass rusher who could become a cornerstone for the franchise as a vocal young leader."
In this situation, Mason Graham was already gone, as that's another popular mock pick for Carolina given how bad their interior defensive line is right now. Carter, who might end up being one of the first couple of picks off the board, was naturally gone by Carolina's pick, too.
GM Dan Morgan has options, and it might start with Walker. The hybrid linebacker is likely to be the best player available for them at eight overall, but they might throw a curveball and trade down for one of the other edge rushers, too.
