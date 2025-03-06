Panthers free agent proposal beefs up pass rush with signing of $40 million edge rusher
On top of having to supply quarterback Bryce Young with more weapons this offseason, the Carolina Panthers must fix their defense, a unit that was among the league's worst in 2024. Carolina's defense struggled in every facet, and the pass-rush was not immune to that. The Panthers tallied a dreadful 32 sacks in 2024, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.
If the Panthers want to make more noise in 2025, that has to chance. With that in mind, CBS Sports' John Breech pegged the Panthers as a possible landing spot for recently released former Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher, Joey Bosa.
"Carolina had the worst defense in the NFL last season," he wrote. "The Panthers gave up the most yards per game, they gave up the most points per game and they had just 32 sacks, which was tied for the third fewest in the NFL. The Panthers need all the help they can get on defense and Bosa could probably provide some of that help."
Bosa isn't the lock for double-digit sacks that he used to be, but he would still provide a massive upgrade and a fantastic running mate for Jadeveon Clowney. Bosa is still only 29, also, so he may check the box of the edge rusher the Panthers need for a few years.
The concern with Bosa is that injuries have derailed him in recent years. While he did play in 14 games in 2024, he missed a whopping 12 in 2022 and eight in 2023.
Even still, the Panthers can't be picky with their need along the edge. Bosa shouldn't be that expensive, and the Panthers can likely structure his deal with an early out if it's a multi-year pact.
This way, Carolina can cut ties with Bosa if things go south. But if he ends up panning out, Bosa could end up being a steal.
