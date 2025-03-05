The glaring red flag of Panthers' chase for superstar WR trade
The Carolina Panthers could very well get involved in trade talks for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who requested to be dealt on Wednesday.
In a vacuum, it makes total sense. The Panthers need to add some weapons for Bryce Young, and Metcalf is now probably the best one available.
Metcalf is also only 27 years old, so he matches Carolina's timeline and would be able to grow with Young moving forward.
Sign the Panthers up, right? Well, not so fast.
Any potential trade for Metcalf comes with a huge caveat: he has just one year remaining on his current deal, and he is slated to land a massive contract. Now, Carolina would probably have no problem giving him what he wants, but the question is, would Metcalf want to sign a long-term pact with the Panthers?
Let's face it: Carolina is not exactly the most desirable destination. The Panthers showed promise late last season, but they went just 5-12 and have missed the playoffs each of the last seven years.
Carolina is definitely not a marquee franchise, and even if things may be turning around, Metcalf would probably be much more amenable to playing for a contending team like the Green Bay Packers or Kansas City Chiefs than an upcoming squad like the Panthers.
Now, Metcalf could essentially kill any Carolina deal at the point of contact. He could merely just say, "No, I don't want to play for the Panthers," and Carolina would probably back out. But if the Panthers decide to pursue Metcalf anyway, they may end up parting with significant assets for one year of the Ole Miss product.
There is also the chance that Metcalf doesn't cause a big stink about joining the Panthers, which would clear the way for Carolina to peacefully acquire him. But so long as he doesn't sign an extension, the Panthers would still be in limbo. What stops him from walking next March?
Honestly, there is really no reason for Metcalf to accept a new deal with Carolina if he actually wants to contend for a Super Bowl in the near future. Unless Metcalf is all about the money (and who knows, he might be) and the Panthers offer him a Justin Jefferson-type deal, he probably would prefer to test the market.
So as enticing as the idea of trading for Metcalf may be to Carolina fans, it's also important to keep reality in perspective.
