5 mid-round draft prospects the Carolina Panthers must take

The NFL Draft is 93 days away, and while the Carolina Panthers have a huge decision to make with the 19th overall pick, there are gems in the NFL Draft every year who don’t get first-round attention and contribute to winning right away.

The Panthers own picks in rounds two through six and have two picks in the fifth round, with one of them formally belonging to Minnesota.

EDGE and tight end are the two positions most frequently discussed when assessing how Carolina will use the 19th pick.

However, in later rounds, there are some promising prospects who could immediately contribute to the Panthers at more than just the high-end needs. Here are five sleeper talents to keep an eye on for Carolina.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch isn’t the biggest receiver in the world; he’s 5’10 and 180 lbs, but his speed and athleticism make up for it. Branch was the Bulldogs’ best receiver this past season, totaling 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

At his worst, he's running a 4.4 40-yard dash; he's one of the fastest players in the country and will automatically become a serious deep-ball threat and a return threat on kickoffs and punt returns. He could be a perfect wide receiver three that can exploit defenses that have their attention on Tetariora McMillian and Jalen Coker.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Carolina could easily opt for a tight end like Kenyon Sadiq in the first round or choose a linebacker, as there is plenty of first-round talent at that position as well. If they do so, there are other EDGE talents that can be instant upgrades, even if it’s not top prospects like Reuben Bain Jr or David Bailey.

R Mason Thomas was the driving force behind Oklahoma’s defense this past season. Despite being undersized for the position, he excels as a pass rush specialist and has excellent speed around the edge. He's violent in his pursuit of the QB.

He posted six and a half sacks this season and two forced fumbles, one of which turned into one of the best plays in college football this past season, returning it 71 yards for a scoop and score, while dragging a Tennessee player with him for about 25 of those yards.

R Mason Thomas could rightfully be drafted anywhere from the second to the third round, and with Carolina having picks in both, Thomas would be a great addition.

Pat Coogan, Center, Indiana

Center is a position to watch this offseason for the Panthers, with both Cade Mays and Austin Corbett set to become unrestricted free agents. With the possibility of one or both of them departing, Carolina will have to address the center position to add depth and, if possible, upgrade.

Pat Coogan has been the leader of the stellar Indiana offensive line. He stands 6’5 and weighs 310 lbs. He's exceptional at run blocking, and his greatest ability is his availability and consistency throughout a full season.

Coogan won the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP after the Hoosiers demolished Alabama 38-3 for his and the offensive line’s dominance against the Alabama defense.

Coogan isn’t the highest-rated prospect out there, but coming off a national title victory, he has a ton of big-game experience and a high football IQ, and could have a very high floor as a solid starter or reliable backup.

Caleb Tiernan, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern

Tiernan isn’t an A+ athlete, but he has the key physical traits that can make an NFL offensive tackle. He's tall and long, standing 6’7 and weighing over 320 pounds. His length and height help him generate leverage against defensive linemen.

He’s another gritty, experienced offensive lineman who can be trusted to simply do his job. It may not be flashy, but he gets his assignments done. Another safe option that can be taken midway through the draft for Carolina that the fans won't jump out of their seats for, but they won't be upset either.

Deontae Lawson, Linebacker, Alabama

Lawson is gifted as an athlete; he moves laterally very well and had an impressive season as a key part of Alabama’s defense. Lawson recorded 45 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks this year. His ability to move side to side on the field makes him especially effective in pass coverage.

The Panthers struggled with pass coverage in the middle of the field, which was especially evident in the playoff loss against the Rams. An athlete like Lawson, who is versatile for the position, could provide stability in pass coverage from the linebacker room.

