Predicting the future of every Carolina Panthers free agent
Free agency starts next week for the NFL and the Carolina Panthers will have to make some tough decisions on many of its own, in addition to bringing in new talent. Which Panthers will return? Who has played their last down in Carolina?
Here's our last round of free agency predictions.
Unrestricted Free Agents
C Austin Corbett - re-signs
Sure, the consecutive season-ending injuries are a red flag, but the Panthers can't really afford to spend a ton of money for an upgrade with all the holes they have on defense. Plus, the injuries could make Corbett's price more team friendly.
OL Brady Christensen - signs elsewhere
Ever since Christensen stepped foot in Carolina, he's been dealing with change. He's played just about every spot up front, has had three head coaches, and several offensive line coaches. A fresh start where he's pretty much guaranteed a starting spot seems more appealing than a return to Carolina.
TE Tommy Tremble - re-signs
It doesn't seem like the Panthers will bring back both of its veteran tight ends, but I can see them giving Tremble a short-term deal to provide depth at the position.
TE Ian Thomas - signs elsewhere
Thomas has been around the organization forever and every time it feels like they're about to part ways, he sticks around. I don't see that being the case this offseason. The Panthers know they need more out of the position and Tremble can be that block-first option in the room.
CB Mike Jackson - re-signs
All indications point to the Panthers re-signing Mike Jackson, as they should. There's no guarantee Carolina will be able to identify and afford a No. 2 corner. If they don't, Jackson isn't a bad fallback option. If they do, he's a solid No. 3.
S Xavier Woods - signs elsewhere
Woods has always been praised by the Panthers front office and coaching staff, but it might not be a bad idea to completely revamp the safety group.
P Johnny Hekker - re-signs
Hekker still has a strong leg and appears to have at least a couple of more seasons in him. As long as he can perform at a high level, Carolina should keep the veteran punter around.
K Eddy Piñeiro - signs elsewhere
The fact that Dan Morgan told reporters that they are going to let Pineiro test the market should be all you need to know here. The two sides couldn't work out a long-term deal last offseason and with the somewhat recent signing of Matthew Wright, I believe the writing is on the wall.
Others who I predict to re-sign: WR David Moore, DE DeShawn Williams, OLB Cam Gill, S Sam Franklin Jr.
Others who I predict to sign elsewhere/walk: RB Mike Boone, TE Feleipe Franks, CB Caleb Farley, S Jordan Fuller, S Nick Scott, S Lonnie Johnson
Restricted Free Agents
C Cade Mays - re-signs
Assuming Christensen does sign elsewhere, the Panthers will need to have a backup option at center and Mays is the ideal candidate to fill that role, especially because he offers versatility.
Others who I predict to re-sign: WR Deven Thompkins
Others who I predict to sign elsewhere/walk: WR Dan Chisena, WR Velus Jones Jr.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
DE LaBryan Ray - re-sign
LB Chandler Wooten - sign elsewhere/walk
