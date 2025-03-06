Carolina Panthers 1 of 2 NFL teams 'in the mix' to sign top free agent safety
A couple of weeks ago Carolina Panthers star right guard Robert Hunt hinted that reinforcements might be on the way for his team. Specifically, he was being asked about his former teammate, safety Jevon Holland with the Miami Dolphins.
Turns out that was more than just wishful thinking on Hunt's part, because the latest reporting indicates that the Panthers will in fact be "in the mix" to sign Holland, who's considered the number one safety in this free agent class. Here's Cameron Wolfe at NFL Network reporting that the Panthers and the Tennessee Titans are both going to be pursuing Holland.
NFL Network on Jevon Holland market
As always the devil is in the detals when discussing high-end free agent targets at any position. Specifically, signing Holland is not going to come cheap. Wolfe mentioned that his next contract maybe in the range of $15-$20 million per season.
That's a lot to pay anybody not paying a premium position for the modern NFL. However, the Panthers can't exactly afford to be picky at this spot. At the moment the combination of Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller is arguably the worst starting combination at safety in the league. Signing a player like Holland would immediately turn one of their biggest weaknesses into a strength.
Holland does a lot of things well on the field, but the greatest upgrade Carolina would be getting is in the all-important coverage department, where Holland thrives. Since he was drafted in 2021 by Miami he's posted five interceptions and 25 pass breakups and his passer rating allowed has steadily dropped season by season as he gains more experience. In 2024 Holland only allowed a 54.2% completion rate, 6.7 yards per target and an 89.0 passer rating.
