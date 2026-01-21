Mel Kiper Makes Sensible Prediction for Carolina Panthers' First-Round Pick

We've seen quite a few mock drafts for the Carolina Panthers already. A few of them have the Panthers taking very interesting players, including a wide receiver and some interior defensive linemen.

Those positions probably aren't things the Panthers need to address in round one, though. There are far more urgent things GM Dan Morgan must attend to with the 19th pick, such as linebacker or edge rusher.

Mel Kiper seems to understand that. The preeminent ESPN draft expert made his latest projection based on that knowledge.

NFL mock draft gives Panthers Georgia stud CJ Allen

The Carolina Panthers invested heavily on defense last year. But because they used the eighth overall pick on a wide receiver (the right choice), they still have some glaring holes. Linebacker is one of them, so Mel Kiper's mock gives them CJ Allen out of Georgia.

"Carolina took a big step forward on defense (and overall) this season, but there's a looming void in the middle. Christian Rozeboom is a free agent, and the Panthers could use a three-down middle linebacker to step in," Kiper said.

What he didn't say is that Rozeboom wasn't very good, either. He was in the top 10 in missed tackle rate and was one of the worst linebackers in coverage. He pretty much did nothing well at all.

Kiper continued, "Allen is a read-and-react player who sees it and goes. In 2025, Allen had 97 tackles. He also can chip in with the pass rush, and you'll see him drop in coverage on tape."

Those are all things the Panthers didn't really get from their linebacking corps, and the defense will be so much stronger with Allen around.

"The Panthers went from 5-12 in 2024 to NFC South champions at 8-9 this season. Nailing this pick could be important in defending that title and making more noise in the playoffs next season," Kiper said.

He's spot on. One could make the argument that the Panthers lost to the Los Angeles Rams because, on the final drive, the Rams picked on the middle of the field in the passing game. Had there been a better linebacker there, the Panthers might have survived.

