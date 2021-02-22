Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: LB Tahir Whitehead

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: LB

Name: Tahir Whitehead

Height: 6'2" Weight: 241 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 51 tackles, 1 QB hit, one fumble recovery, one interception

Analysis: While many people questioned the signing of Tahir Whitehead last offseason, I actually thought it was going to be a quality move for the Panthers. Prior to coming to Carolina, Whitehead posted four consecutive seasons with 100 or more tackles and was a guy that would be in on nearly every tackle. Unfortunately, I was wrong and Whitehead had a very disappointing season. There were several plays where he looks out of place, didn't stay in his gap, or overshot his angle on running plays. Although Whitehead has had a fairly successful NFL career, he just seemed like a square peg in a round hole - he doesn't fit with what Phil Snow wants to do defensively.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Wave goodbye

I think I could speak for both parties by saying that going in separate ways is going to be the best result. Whitehead can still be a productive player but not with Carolina. The Panthers should be able to find a better fit/option in free agency and if there are unable to do that, there is always the draft. Regardless of which route the Panthers take to add to the linebacking room, I don't see Whitehead returning to Carolina.

