Re-Sign or Wave Goodbye: RT Taylor Moton

Taylor Moton had his best season yet as a pro, but was it enough for the Panthers to offer him an extension?

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: OT

Name: Taylor Moton

Height: 6'5" Weight 315 lbs

FA status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 1032 offensive snaps, 3 sacks allowed

Analysis: Taylor Moton was far and away Carolina's best offensive lineman in 2020. Moton was an extremely reliable player starting all 16 games and playing 100% of the offensive snaps. Having an anchor like that at right tackle would pay dividends to a Carolina offense that looks to improve its offensive line play. Coming off his best season as a pro, Moton is aiming for quite the payday, which may influence the Panthers' decision to re-sign, let him walk, or place the temporary fix that is the franchise tag on him. Contract estimates would put Moton somewhere in the 5-year, $14-$15 million dollar range, easily making him a top 5 paid right tackle. However, the franchise tag would serve around an estimated $13.6 million, potentially leaving some additional cap room on the table for Carolina to fill in other places as well.

We just saw one of the most dominant teams in the NFL lose a Super Bowl due primarily to poor offensive line play. If this new regime in Carolina is looking to play winning football, then the offensive line has to be one of the more sought-after groups this off-season and there's no better way to start than to have Moton back.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Franchise Tag

Placing the franchise tag on Moton doesn't solve the problem long-term of course but it at least keeps him in Carolina one more year at minimum. Plus, in a year with the salary cap projected to decrease, this would be the perfect time to leave some additional room on the table. Following the 2021 season would be the best time to sign Moton to a long-term deal.