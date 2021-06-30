Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 "Mike" LB Order

A look at how the MIKE linebacker spot may shake out for the Panthers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the MIKE linebackers.

Starter - Denzel Perryman

Tahir Whitehead was a signing that the Panthers would like to forget about and the best way to do that is to make an upgrade at the position which exactly what the Panthers did this offseason by signing Denzel Perryman. When healthy, Perryman has been an extremely productive player and is excellent in stopping the run. However, Perryman has fought injuries throughout his entire career and has never played a full season in his six-year career. With little to no depth behind Perryman, it's very important that he stays on the field and avoids injury.

Backup - Paddy Fisher

The Panthers signed Paddy Fisher as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. All this dude does is make tackles. During the first two years of his collegiate career, Fisher registered 227 tackles. He left Northwestern with a total of 401 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two sacks. Fisher is a very active linebacker that can make plays all over the field in both the pass and run game. He may be an undrafted free agent but I'm expecting him to make the 53-man cut out of training camp.

