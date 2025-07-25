NFL analyst doesn't trust Bryce Young, takes under on win total
The Carolina Panthers finished with five wins last year, but the season was a tale of two halves. The first half included a Bryce Young benching, and they went 1-6 during that time frame. When he returned, they went 4-6 and won two of three to close the year.
The over/under line for the Panthers in 2025 is 6.5 wins, which would be an improvement, which is largely expected. However, one NFL insider doesn't trust Bryce Young, nor does he expect many more wins in 2025.
NFL insider rips up Panthers' improvement case
The Carolina Panthers appear poised for improvement. The defense almost can't possibly be worse in 2025, and the offensive weapons around Bryce Young, who showcased great play at the end of the year, are better.
Evidently, though, that's not enough to sway Bleacher Report insider Brad Gagnon. He's taking the under on the 6.5 win line, even though everything suggests the Panthers are headed for the over.
"The soft NFC South and a fairly easy schedule could certainly help with that, as should the addition of first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan to Young’s receiving corps. They were also ravaged by injuries in 2024 and could have better luck in that area in 2025," he said.
He even admitted that everything points to the Panthers being a respectable team on the rise. "I still don’t fully trust Young, and I have major concerns about a defense that didn’t get blatantly stronger after surrendering a league-high 31.4 points per game in ‘24," he said.
Gagnon concluded by saying he's not putting money on this in either direction, but he feels strongly that a 6-11 season is in the cards for the Panthers. That would be a slight improvement, but far from what's expected.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL legend shares super-hot take on Panthers’ wide receiver trio
4 takeaways from Day 1 of Carolina Panthers 2025 training camp
Bryce Young, Dave Canales respond to controversial play at camp
Panthers coach Dave Canales shares injury updates on 4 players