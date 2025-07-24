4 takeaways from Day 2 of Carolina Panthers 2025 training camp
Training camp day two for the Carolina Panthers has all but concluded. It was a good day all around, as the team didn't need to end practice early for any major issues and they avoided any injuries. They also got some key information on developing stories and issues facing them right now.
It's still very early in the preseason swing, but there's plenty to be excited about. Here are the most notable things that happened on day two.
Panthers camp day two recap
1. Up and down day for Bryce Young
Bryce Young had an uneven day for the Carolina Panthers. On one play, he brilliantly threaded the needle to David Moore for a touchdown. Moore might be the most overlooked weapon in Carolina, but he has some rapport with Young. Later, he was looking for Tetairoa McMillan but got intercepted by Pat Jones. Being intercepted by a defensive lineman is usually not a good sign.
2. Center is up for grabs
According to ESPN's David Newton, we have a legitimate competition for the starting center job. Both centers have been very active, with Austin Corbett doing most of the snapping for Andy Dalton and Cade Mays working with Bryce Young. That might seem like Mays has the leg up, but it seems to be a wide-open competition through two days at camp.
3. Jaycee Horn shuts down rookie
Jaycee Horn is going to be matched up with the opposing team's best WR often. In practice, he got matched up on Tetairoa McMillan, who is potentially the Panthers' best. Horn locked him down, according to Mike Kaye, forcing Young to overthrow it just to avoid an interception.
4. Growth and development for Princely Umanmielen
Yesterday, Princely Umanmielen put on a nice pass rush move but hit Bryce Young, which is a no-no in training camp. Today, he showcased a really nice pass rush move to beat Ikem Ekwonu again, but he held off of hitting the QB. That shows more development and growth for the young player who was maybe going a little too hard yesterday.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL legend shares super-hot take on Panthers’ wide receiver trio
4 takeaways from Day 1 of Carolina Panthers 2025 training camp
Bryce Young, Dave Canales respond to controversial play at camp
Panthers coach Dave Canales shares injury updates on 4 players