Surprise Panthers WR saw most targets from Bryce Young on Day 1 of training camp
The Carolina Panthers have a ton of mouths to feed on offense, at least in terms of pass-catchers. It's a pretty deep room, without a clear favorite at the top heading into training camp. That can be a good problem to have, although the depth chart is lacking star power.
Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jimmy Horn Jr. all figure to be central pieces of the offense, and that doesn't even include David Moore. But among all of them, none of those names were the most targeted by Bryce Young on Wednesday.
Hunter Renfrow sees most action from Bryce Young at camp
According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Bryce Young has developed "notable chemistry" with the veteran wide receiver who was out of the NFL just last season due to an illness. In fact, Kaye reported that no wide receiver saw more targets.
Even with rookies like Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. needing targets to develop and build that chemistry, it was Renfrow that Young went to most often. Even with his favorite target by far of the last two seasons, Adam Thielen, available, he went to Renfrow.
What does this mean? It means the Panthers could have a much better WR room than anticipated. Renfrow was a flyer that may or may not have worked out. Players who are out of the league for any amount of time usually don't come back and play well.
But if Renfrow can return to some level of his Pro Bowl form, then the Panthers have a diamond in the rough. That would give them five legitimate targets on offense, and that's not including Horn Jr. They might not have the best WR room in the NFL, but it would certainly be among the deepest.
