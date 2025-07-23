NFL legend suggests Carolina Panthers may have best WR trio in the league
Do the Carolina Panthers have a good wide receiver trio with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Tetairoa McMillan? Possibly. Legette looked rough as a rookie, and McMillan has yet to play a single NFL snap, so it's really hard to estimate how good that trio really is.
Could they be great? That's also possible, since McMillan and Legette are both round-one WRs, and Thielen has been a very good receiver for over a decade. Chad Ochocinco, one of the best wide receivers of all time, believes that trio won't just be good, they'll be unrivaled.
Chad Ochocino has spicy take on Panthers WRs
Since Chad Ochocinco played wide receiver, it's fair to say he knows a thing or two about the position and might be able to recognize talent, which he firmly believes the Carolina Panthers have at the position.
Ochocinco posited the question, "Can we talk about the possibility of the Panthers trio of receivers being the best in the league w/ consistency week to week for Bryce Young?" It's fair to say that no one around the NFL is otherwise considering this possibility.
And that's probably for good reason. Thielen is great, but he's a vet running out of gas near the end of his career. Legette is closer to a bust than a WR1 at this stage. McMillan could be good, but scouts were split on him, so taking him top-10 was seen as a small gamble by some.
There's plenty of speculation and projection about those three, which doesn't even include Jalen Coker or Hunter Renfrow. But if Ochocinco is to be believed, the three above them on the depth chart will be more than good enough.
