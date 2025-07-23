All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2025 training camp: 4 Day 1 storylines, including a scare for Bryce Young

Some of the key notes and highlights from day one of Carolina Panthers training camp.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs with the ball during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs with the ball during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Training camp opened up today in Uptown Charlotte as the Carolina Panthers embark on year two under head coach Dave Canales. This year's camp has a weird feeling to it with fans not being able to attend due to the ongoing construction at the practice facility. To take you where you can't go, we'll share some key moments from camp.

Here's some of the biggest takeaways from day one.

Careful now...

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The one thing the Carolina Panthers really need to find on the defensive side of the ball is someone who can get after the passer. With Jadeveon Clowney no longer in the fold, the Panthers are going to have to rely on a pair of rookies, D.J. Wonnum and Tershawn Wharton, to get the job done. On the first day of camp, one of those rookies, Princely Umanmielen, learned a big lesson - stay away from the quarterback. Well, at least Bryce Young, that is.

“A really close one. A great rush, exactly why he’s here, head coach Dave Canales said in his post-practice presser. "You know, to affect the passer and just came really tight around that corner and kind of nicked Bryce on the arm, and the ball comes out, and that’s not really what we want to see. Some of the veteran guys came up at the end, and they’re like, ‘Hey, don’t back off of that, just be smart at the top.’ This is all of us. We’ve got to take care of each other.”

Umanmielen took it well, even responding to a fan's comment about the play on X.

Injury updates

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tight end Tommy Tremble (back), who was recently placed on the PUP list, is week-to-week at the moment. Canales feels like he's ahead of schedule, but they don't want to rush his return. Believes three or four weeks is a possibility.

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown had some hamstring issues, but was doing work before practice this morning, running and changing direction. Should be back in action "pretty soon," per Canales. Punter Sam Martin is dealing with the same injury and timeline.

And finally, pass rusher DJ Wonnum is someone they're being cautious with, ramping him up slowly.

Josey Jewell's release

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell (47) takes the field during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers released veteran linebacker Josey Jewell on the eve of camp, which came as a surprise, but the two sides felt like it was the best thing to do. Canales complimented his "quiet" leadership and how it would be a big loss for the defense this fall. Jewell wants to continue playing, but is being careful in his recovery (concussion symptoms). The Panthers seem open to the idea of bringing him back if he gets healthy and does decide to keep playing.

The green dot

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The veteran linebacker revealed to the media on Wednesday that he's wearing the green dot right now, meaning he's the guy receiving the play calls from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and helping get guys lined up correctly. He has familiarity with Evero, having spent some time with him in Los Angeles, albeit just one year. Last season with the Rams, he set career highs in tackles (135), tackles for loss (5), and recorded his first NFL sack.

