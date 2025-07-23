Carolina Panthers 2025 training camp: 4 Day 1 storylines, including a scare for Bryce Young
Training camp opened up today in Uptown Charlotte as the Carolina Panthers embark on year two under head coach Dave Canales. This year's camp has a weird feeling to it with fans not being able to attend due to the ongoing construction at the practice facility. To take you where you can't go, we'll share some key moments from camp.
Here's some of the biggest takeaways from day one.
Careful now...
The one thing the Carolina Panthers really need to find on the defensive side of the ball is someone who can get after the passer. With Jadeveon Clowney no longer in the fold, the Panthers are going to have to rely on a pair of rookies, D.J. Wonnum and Tershawn Wharton, to get the job done. On the first day of camp, one of those rookies, Princely Umanmielen, learned a big lesson - stay away from the quarterback. Well, at least Bryce Young, that is.
“A really close one. A great rush, exactly why he’s here, head coach Dave Canales said in his post-practice presser. "You know, to affect the passer and just came really tight around that corner and kind of nicked Bryce on the arm, and the ball comes out, and that’s not really what we want to see. Some of the veteran guys came up at the end, and they’re like, ‘Hey, don’t back off of that, just be smart at the top.’ This is all of us. We’ve got to take care of each other.”
Umanmielen took it well, even responding to a fan's comment about the play on X.
Injury updates
Tight end Tommy Tremble (back), who was recently placed on the PUP list, is week-to-week at the moment. Canales feels like he's ahead of schedule, but they don't want to rush his return. Believes three or four weeks is a possibility.
Defensive lineman Bobby Brown had some hamstring issues, but was doing work before practice this morning, running and changing direction. Should be back in action "pretty soon," per Canales. Punter Sam Martin is dealing with the same injury and timeline.
And finally, pass rusher DJ Wonnum is someone they're being cautious with, ramping him up slowly.
Josey Jewell's release
The Panthers released veteran linebacker Josey Jewell on the eve of camp, which came as a surprise, but the two sides felt like it was the best thing to do. Canales complimented his "quiet" leadership and how it would be a big loss for the defense this fall. Jewell wants to continue playing, but is being careful in his recovery (concussion symptoms). The Panthers seem open to the idea of bringing him back if he gets healthy and does decide to keep playing.
The green dot
The veteran linebacker revealed to the media on Wednesday that he's wearing the green dot right now, meaning he's the guy receiving the play calls from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and helping get guys lined up correctly. He has familiarity with Evero, having spent some time with him in Los Angeles, albeit just one year. Last season with the Rams, he set career highs in tackles (135), tackles for loss (5), and recorded his first NFL sack.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton nails list of NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks going into 2025
Why Cam Newton snubbed Jalen Hurts from his top-10 NFL QB list
Panthers rookie WR shares goals with Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco
NFL analyst’s poor ranking of Bryce Young defies his own criteria