Bryce Young, Dave Canales respond to controversial play from Panthers camp
Carolina Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen came around the edge to record a strip sack on Bryce Young during the first day of training camp, a good sign for those hoping that the former Ole Miss product can revitalize a feckless pass rush.
It was, unfortunately, a bad sign for those hopeful that Young will go unscathed through training camp. His health is paramount to the team's success, and it was in jeopardy briefly thanks to that play, about which both Young, Umanmielen, and Dave Canales have commented.
Dave Canales, Bryce Young call out Princely Umanmielen play
It is good to see someone on the Panthers defense is capable of getting to the quarterback. It is, however, not good to see a big hit delivered on the franchise quarterback on the very first day of training camp.
After calling it a day early, Dave Canales spoke to the media about the controversial play. He said, "A really close one, a great rush. Exactly why he's here is to be able to affect the passer. Just kind of came around the corner and nicked Bryce on the arm and the ball comes out, that's not what we want to see."
He did say, however, that he does want to see the "first part" of the play in which Umanmielen beat the line and got pressure on the quarterback. "Just be smart at the top," Canales added. "This is all of us, we gotta take care of each other at that moment... That's something we had to talk about."
Bryce Young, fittingly, was also asked about it. He just said there's an "etiquette" in football that a young player (Umanmielen is 23 and in his very first NFL season) just needed to be reminded about as camp got underway.
Young, for his credit, was very much not upset, saying with a smile, "I didn't even have to say anything. That's competition, it's football. Obviously, there's some etiquette stuff in football, young guy getting after it, his first day in training camp. And shoot, we want to see those plays on Sunday. He's a competitor, we're all competitors." He added that the team wants to take care of each other, adding that he loves that Umanmielen is on his team and that they're all going to get better together.
Umanmielen, for what it's worth, seems to have gotten the message, as he even responded to a fan online screaming at him about the play, acknowledging some fault with a quick emoji tweet. There's just no need to risk an injury to the most important arm on the team on July 23.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton nails list of NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks going into 2025
Why Cam Newton snubbed Jalen Hurts from his top-10 NFL QB list
Panthers rookie WR shares goals with Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco
NFL analyst’s poor ranking of Bryce Young defies his own criteria