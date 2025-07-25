NFL writer gives Carolina Panthers poor grade for their 2025 offseason moves
The Carolina Panthers were pretty busy this offseason, adding several pieces to the roster that more than doubled their wins from 2023 last season. A new wide receiver, new IDL, new linebacker, two new safeties, and three new edge rushers were only some of the additions the team made.
They had some money to spend, capital to use, and a ton of holes to fill, so naturally, they were very active. Unfortunately, it was not quite good enough in the eyes of USA Today analyst Nate Davis, who gave them a C grade for their efforts.
USA Today writer isn't happy with Panthers offseason
There are a lot of new pieces in Carolina that should, at the bare minimum, be improvements over last year. Whether or not that's enough to go from 5-12 with the league's worst defense to anything better remains to be seen, but Nate Davis isn't convinced.
"Though they drafted WR Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth pick of the first round, the general lack of tinkering with the offense is indicative of how they feel about QB Bryce Young’s progress last year and the pieces around him," he wrote.
Derrick Brown, who missed all but one game in 2024 with a knee injury, coming back in 2025 should help, as Davis said it's "the best news" for a really awful defense, before saying, "But GM Dan Morgan also paid up to improve that side of the ball, signing S Tre’von Moehrig and DTs Tershawn Wharton to three-year deals averaging at least $15 million after missing out on ex-Eagle Milton Williams."
He also noted the $100 million extension for Jaycee Horn, but he wasn't happy that the Panthers moved on from both Jadeveon Clowney and Josey Jewell, albeit for health issues with Jewell, thus leaving the team without any depth.
The Panthers made what moves they could on offense. It would not have been smart to build up an offense that was clearly solid at the end of last season in favor of the defense that yielded the most points in NFL history, so the small improvements they made on offense can't really be criticized. They did what they could within reason.
