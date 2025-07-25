Insider on Panthers QB Bryce Young in fantasy: 'What's not to like?'
It's been a while since the Carolina Panthers meant very much to the fantasy football community. They've had some players get relevant at times, like DJ Moore or Chuba Hubbard in the last few years, but more accurately, they've been a fantasy wasteland amid a seven-year losing streak.
The tide is turning, though, and fantasy managers may want to take notice. Specifically, one NFL insider believes Panthers QB Bryce Young is someone that everyone should take note of as a potentially impactful sleeper.
Panthers QB Bryce Young lands on fantasy sleeper list
The expectation in Carolina is that the Panthers are going to turn it around and get better this year, and that all starts with Bryce Young. If he can move forward or at the very least remain at the level he displayed last year, things will go well, and your fantasy team could benefit.
"It's a little strange the Alabama product hasn't generated at least a little hype this summer. With the addition of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, he has the best weapons of his career at his disposal," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport said.
From Week 12 to 18 last season, Young was quietly a top-10 fantasy quarterback, ranking ninth in points. "An improving young player. An improved offense. And a stretch of low-end QB1 fantasy production to close out the 2024 campaign," Davenport said. "What's not to like?"
This attention on Young as a fantasy option could drive his stock up because a ton of people will undoubtedly be interested in his services. However, he's still absolutely someone worth your attention, especially if you can't nab LaMar Jackson, Josh Allen, or another of the dominant fantasy QBs.
