The perfect defensive addition might've fallen into the Panthers' lap
The Carolina Panthers had maybe the worst defensive interior of any football team in the last few years in 2024. After Derrick Brown went down, it was truly an abysmal unit that could not stop anyone on the ground. They yielded over 3,000 rushing yards for the season.
The Panthers spent a lot in the offseason to repair that interior, signing two free agents and drafting another player. Brown will also be back. But you can never have too much depth, and a really good option on the interior shockingly just hit the market.
Panthers could go after ex-Raiders DE Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders released Christian Wilkins, citing his rehab from a season-ending foot injury suffered in 2024. They were reportedly unhappy with how he was rehabbing, so they released him and voided the rest of his guaranteed money.
Wilkins did file a grievance with the NFLPA, but it's over the guaranteed money, not the release. That means that no matter what happens there, Wilkins is a free agent, one the Carolina Panthers might benefit from having.
Of course, the same issues the Raiders had with Wilkins will be present. He's not healthy yet, and he's apparently not taking (in the team's eyes) the best or smartest path to getting healthy. But the talent is there, and he'd make a really fine addition to the Panthers' defensive front.
He is expected to be out for a while, but once he's back, he'd be able to provide valuable depth alongside Derrick Brown, potentially giving the Panthers the chance to really rotate bodies up front to keep everyone fresh and healthy.
A player of his caliber won't come cheap, but after a stunning release and with some baggage this late into the NFL calendar, the price tag will be a little bit diluted, and the Panthers can take a one-year flier on him being a late but great addition to their defense a little while from now.
